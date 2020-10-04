Week 4 Halftime Report - Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins had to answer critics with better play this week. And he has done so in the first half. It has been a fumble by running back J.D. McKissic and a missed 50+ yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins that has given Baltimore great field position leading to touchdowns.

Washington's defense has had some success attempting to contain Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, but all it takes is one big run. Jackson was able to scramble and score a 50-yard rushing touchdown after the missed field goal to make it 14-0 Ravens. Neither Montez Sweat or Ryan Kerrigan were on the field for this play. There was some questionable crashing by the defensive end and poor tackling by safety Landon Collins that did not help the defense's cause.

Add in Washington's other special teams mishap of allowing a fake punt pass conversion on 4th and long. That led to a touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews to make it 21-7.

The good for Washington is there on offense.

The offensive line has played better. Not great, but better. There have been a couple of questionable protection calls when they have gone empty in the backfield and allowed a defensive player to have free run at Haskins.

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson seems to have been freed so far. Gibson has 9 carries for 31 yards and a rushing touchdown. Antonio has also tallied 3 receptions for 75 yards on 4 targets accounting for 52 of 75 yards on the touchdown drive.

Haskins continues to target wide receiver Terry McLaurin early in the game with 7 leading to 5 receptions for 28 yards.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepted Jackson with less then 30 seconds left in the second half trying to flip the momentum. Questionable time management with about 15 seconds left had the team rush to the line with no spike so Rivera had to call a timeout with 5 seconds left in the half. Dustin Hopkins hits a 43-yard field goal to make it a 21-10 game.

For Washington to have the ability to make an improbable comeback, the defense will need to be more disciplined on read options and make clean tackles instead of just trying to bump into them. On offense, we need to see more RPO slants to more then just McLaurin. Wright and Inman need to start getting involved more with tight end Logan Thomas continuing to struggle with getting separation.

Injury Report: Cornerback and punt/kick returner Greg Stroman left the game due to a foot injury and is questionable to return. Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright took over those duties.

Join Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Alan Lepore joins "Washington Football" on SI.com, while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional.