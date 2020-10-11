SI.com
Washington Football
Week 5 Halftime Report - Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team

Alan Lepore

The tumultuous week for the Washington Football Team has carried itself into the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Washington offense has looked exactly the same as they did under Dwayne Haskins. A lot of short passes and screens. Quarterback Kyle Allen only targeted wide receiver Terry McLaurin four times in the first half tying running back J.D. McKissic.

If it wasn't for a roughing the passer penalty by Aaron Donald, Allen might not have that rushing touchdown on the board.

Allen had to leave the game due to an arm injury which allowed for veteran, and NFL Comeback Player of the Year candidate, Alex Smith to take over the helm for the final two minutes of the first half.

Smith showed some scrambling ability. He also showed that, for now, he can take hits in the pocket being sacked by Aaron Donald with his full weight on Smith's back.

A Kendall Fuller interception inside the final two minutes led to a drive by Smith for a 48-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal that made it 20-10.

If it wasn't for Alex Smith returning to live action, the horrific defensive play by Washington's secondary would be the lead story.

Rams head coach Sean McVay definitely had revenge on his mind. Pulling out all the stops in the first half. Motioning tight ends, running backs, and wide receivers to get mismatches.

Safety Landon Collins continues to be a liability not taking wide receiver Robert Woods on a pass off from cornerback Kendall Fuller which allowed for a 56-yard touchdown.

Collins continues to miss tackles by refusing to wrap up runners and instead bump into them allowing for extra yardage to be accumulated.

One could say that Washington should ride the high of Smith returning to the field. But, defensive coordinator will need to get Collins and company to become more disciplined in the second half. Otherwise, Washington will be in for a long second half already down 20-10.

Injury Report: Starting quarterback Kyle Allen is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Alan Lepore joins "Washington Football" on SI.com, while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional. 

