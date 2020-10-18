Week 6 Halftime Report - Washington Football at New York Giants

Something that have seen a lot of out of Washington this year are slow starts. And that trend continued in the first half against the New York Giants.

Washington has had three of their four drives end in double digits, but have only mustered 3 points.

A missed field goal by kicker Dustin Hopkins and a terrible interception by quarterback Kyle Allen gave New York great field position on their first two drives. This allowed the Giants to jump out to a 10-0 lead.

On the Kyle Allen interception, it was almost duplicate to one of Dwayne Haskins interceptions in Cleveland. Allen was staring down his receiver and threw it into coverage where cornerback James Bradberry jumped the route.

Safety Landon Collins play continues to hurt Washington's defense. He had coverage responsibility on Dion Lewis on a 3rd down play and let Lewis leak out for the completion and conversion. Then again, he crashes too hard on running back Devonta Freeman on a read option leading to a 49 yard Daniel Jones run.

On the other side, Daniel Jones has been pressured on 28% of his drop backs coming into this game. Washington does have a sack, but has struggled to put consistent pressure on the second year quarterback. They have also yet to turn Jones over as he's had nine coming into this game.

Jones was able to take advantage of wide receiver Darius Slayton matched up against cornerback Fabian Moreau. Slayton just ran right by Moreau for Jones lone touchdown of the day.

The highlight of the half came on Washington's final drive. It was a combination of both good and horrifying for Kyle Allen. Kyle took a bad 7 yard sack on the third play of the drive that rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright was able to help get him out of on a 3rd and 9 conversion.

Head coach Ron Rivera then rolled the dice on a 4th and 4 after a running into the kicker penalty was called after punter Tress Way pinned the Giants at their own 1 yard line. Allen hit wide receiver Dontrelle Inman to the right on what was almost a disastrous play.

The drive ended with a dime dropped into tight end Logan Thomas' hands in the back left corner of the endzone to cut it to a 13-10 Giants lead.

Looking Ahead: If Washington is wanting to stage a comeback and beat New York they will need to continue to find ways to get McLaurin and Gibson the ball while sprinkling in targets to Wright and Thomas.

Landon Collins will also need to play better with the linebackers doing what they can to minimize any damage that could be done by tight end Evan Engram.

Injury Report: Left guard Saahdiq Charles left after two plays in his first career start. His leg buckled underneath him which has been an issues with the field at MetLife Stadium this year. Charles is questionable to return.

Antonio Gandy-Golden also left after pulling up with a hamstring injury on a fade route. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

