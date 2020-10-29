SI.com
A 'Fresh Start' for Haskins?

Chris Russell

Dwayne Haskins appears done with the Washington Football Team and Ron Rivera was done with him a few weeks ago, no matter what they say on Zoom calls. 

The trade deadline in the National Football League is quickly approaching and per a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Haskins and his agent David Mulugheta are hoping for a new home. 

Here's what the Washington Football Team would ideally like to say. Goodbye and don't let the door hit you in the, well, you know. 

However, it's much more complicated than that. 

1. Washington has to find (or Haskins' agent) a team willing to take on a project like Haskins, who clearly has talent but a lot of questions.

2. How many teams would be willing to roll the dice on Haskins at the deadline with a mandatory six-day COVID protocol and the natural learning process that a quarterback has to go through to learn the acquiring club's offensive system and more important, terminology. Especially with strong questions from two different coaching staffs about Haskins' work ethic and maturity. 

Many systems are similar in concepts but terminology is the wild variant. For instance, Scott Turner and Rivera's Washington terminology is considered by many as much easier to process and understand than Jay Gruden's 'language' is. 

3. The potential acquiring team has to pay the compensation that Washington feels is fair. What are they looking for in exchange for a 2019 mid first-round draft pick? 

If Josh Rosen cost a late 2nd-round pick a year after he was drafted at No. 10 in 2018, could Haskins fetch a third? A conditional 2nd?

4. The salary cap implications are also a concern. As a first-round pick, Haskins by my calculations via OvertheCap.com has a roughly $4.5 million dead money cap hit if traded by Washington  and the acquiring team picks up his full remaining guaranteed base salary of 1.805 million next year and $2.46 million in 2022

That doesn't include his cap charge for this year and remaining salary. 

If Washington was to release him, my understanding is the dead cap hit would be about $8.5 million. 

Either way, it would cost the Washington Football Team a considerable amount of dead cap space to make Haskins happy, while receiving an unknown commodity in exchange. 

5. Washington doesn't have a long-term answer at Quarterback. Kyle Allen probably isn't anything more than a good spot starter capable of playing at a higher levels than Haskins but for how long? 

Alex Smith is clearly a warrior, but this is the final year his contract is fully guaranteed and Washington might have to carry over $9 million in dead cap charges to move on from the veteran. 

Essentially is Washington willing to take on approximately $17 million of dead cap space next year or do they choose one or the other? 

It's extremely complicated and even though I firmly believe both sides are mentally done with each other, the best thing to do might just be to hang on to Haskins and force him to either work harder or see his career rot in anonymity. 

