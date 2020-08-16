It's official.

Alex Smith has come back from the brink of death to return to football activities.

While he has been activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, it is now mostly the mental game for Alex to get back into things. Having pass rushers in his face, stepping up into the pocket, or throwing on the run during live action could lead to some early PTSD and some struggles early on.

It will be both interesting and fun watching Alex running drills with fellow quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen. Seeing how much the timing needs to be worked on with the wide receivers and tight ends. Experiencing—as a fan base—the greatest comeback story in NFL history.

Now whether Alex takes a snap on the field this year is still yet to be determined. You have a 23-year old first round pick on the roster that has shown growth and maturity. The type of quarterback in Haskins that you want to see take the reins and figure out what you have.

What does this mean to the 53-man roster?

Yes. I do have Smith making the opening day roster despite everything that was just laid out. For now, I am projecting Rivera to carry one less offensive lineman then the previous two weeks. On the other side of the ball, a surprising name came up as a “sleeper” to watch in the back end of the defense from Rivera.

Alan's 53-man Roster Projection 2.0

Offense (25)

Quarterback: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Alex Smith

Running Back: Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber

Tight End: Logan Thomas, Jeremy Sprinkle, Hale Hentges

Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman

Wide Receiver: Antonio Gandy-Golden, Isaiah Wright

Slot Wide Receiver: Steven Sims, Jr.

Left Tackle: Saahdiq Charles, Geron Christian Sr.

Left Guard: Wes Martin, Wes Schweitzer

Center: Chase Roullier, Ross Pierschbacher

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff

Right Tackle: Morgan Moses, Cornelius Lucas

Defense (25)

Defensive End: Chase Young, Ryan Anderson

Defensive Tackle: Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne, Tim Settle

Defensive End: Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat

Outside Linebacker: Reuben Foster, Khaleke Hudson

Middle Linebacker: Cole Holcomb, Thomas Davis Sr., Jon Bostic

Outside Linebacker: Shaun Dion-Hamilton, Kevin Pierre-Louis

Cornerback: Ronald Darby, Danny Johnson

Cornerback: Fabian Moreau, Greg Stroman

Slot Cornerback: Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland

Free Safety: Sean Davis, Troy Apke

Strong Safety: Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett

Special Teams (3)

Long Snapper: Nick Sundberg

Kicker: Dustin Hopkins

Punter: Tress Way

Practice Squad (Expanded rules projection w/ veterans for COVID/taxi squads)

Keith Ismael (C), Thaddeus Moss (TE), Timon Parris (T), Steven Montez (QB), Kamren Curl (FS), James Smith-Williams (DE), Jonathon Johnson (WR), Darvin Kidsy, Jr. (WR), Cam Sims (WR), Nate Orchard (DE), Donald Payne (LB), Aaron Colvin (CB), David Bada (DT), Michael Liedtke (G), Simeon Thomas (CB), Player to be Named Later (RB)

Italics = Rookies

