Apke, Baugh and Christian - As Easy as ABC?

The first week of training camp has been filled with updates on key players. For example, according to the daily camp updates from reporters, Dwayne Haskins has had mixed reviews as a passer. Bryce Love, another player who has had his name mentioned plenty, has made waves in his first training camp. Although Chase Young started hot and even began trending on Twitter, it quickly fizzled out after being sidelined multiple practices due to a hip flexor injury.

However, what about the names you did not expect to hear? Such as third-year players Troy Apke or Geron Christian, or Marcus Baugh, who has been a journeyman after going undrafted in the same 2018 NFL Draft. We know that most times, training camp stars most times do not translate to regular-season success. However, these three players have been mentioned on many occasions throughout the first week of camp, so whom can you expect to make significant contributions when the regular season starts?

Each of the three has had praise heaped on them from different players and coaches throughout the week.

Baugh, who has yet to make his NFL debut since entering the league, is the longshot of the group, although coaches like his skill set. He has much potential and a lot to learn, according to head coach Ron Rivera, who saw him up close in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve for the Carolina Panthers.

On Baugh, "He's a young, athletic tight end. He's got a good skill set. He's got a lot to learn. Last year, we started to see his development and growth. We played the last preseason game last year against Pittsburgh, and he really had a good game. It was exciting to see." Rivera goes on to mention Baugh's specific skill set, such as his quickness, speed, leverage, and hands. He has a lot going for him, but he has a steep hill to climb for a player who has not seen any real action since his college days.

Geron Christian has a legitimate shot to take over as the starting left tackle for Washington. Christian's journey to this point has been a great challenge, simply put, he has not been able to compete at a professional level due for two years. His athleticism has always been his best asset, with rookie tackle Saahdiq Charles missing time, and Cornelius Lucas not seizing his opportunity; this is Christian's moment catch the coach's eye.

Running Back Adrian Peterson knows what the third-year tackle has done this off-season to better himself:

"He works out in Houston with me, so I was able to be around him and see the type of work he was putting in. He has some big shoes to fill. It's hard to sit here and say, 'Oh, you're just going to replace [former Washington tackle] Trent [Williams].' You can't do that. He's an eight-year in a row Pro Bowler, All-Pro. Trent is who he is, but Christian is doing a great job of filling in that blank space that we had and working to get better. He's coming around. From what I'm able to see, he looks good. He's playing fast, he's playing strong. So, it's up for grabs for him to take over that spot."

The last sentence from Peterson is straight to the point; it is his opportunity to take over the left tackle position.

Though Christian has a legitimate shot to take over at left tackle, it is safe to say Troy Apke has the free safety spot locked down. Apke's first two seasons have been filled with special team duties, as his speed and playmaking ability as a gunner has been much appreciated. Additionally, he was an underdeveloped safety coming out of Penn State and needed some work before coaches would consider him a defensive asset. He began seeing an increase in play throughout random spots of the 2019 season, earning his first career interception and a 19 percent increase in defensive snaps (albeit 2018, he had zero defensive snaps).

Rivera spoke on the safety position last week:

"We've taken an extended look at [S] Troy [Apke], we're looking at [S] Deshazor [Everett], we're looking at [S] Sean Davis, [S] Jeremy Reaves, these guys are guys that are showing what they can potentially do alongside [S Landon] Collins. I think it's a group that you can feel good about saying this is our starting group, but you're also saying, 'Wow, I like our depth.' We've got five or six safeties we like."

Sean Davis was the presumed starter for this team and has failed to take hold of the position to this point, which is an indictment on him more than it is anyone else. For Apke, who has shown growth through his snap count in 2019 and starting reps in 2020's training camp, he has shown early on that he has demanded and earned the coach's respect as someone who must be considered for the starting role alongside Landon Collins. Even Collins recognizes Apke's hunger. For 2020, it appears to me that he will be that guy, and I expect him to be the most improved and productive of these three players.

Do you trust/think Apke, Baugh and/or Christian can be significant contributors in 2020? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Football Team and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Washington Football Team film breakdowns here.