Washington Football
Bruce Allen is .....Back?

Chris Russell

We thought we were done with Bruce Allen last December. 

Apparently not. Check out this hilarious instagram post from an unknown account of the former Washington Football Team President interviewing his daughter's boyfriend or interest. 

Her dad is a legend! 😅

Never change, Bruce. Never change. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com.

Washington Football Team Roster Projection 6.0

Predicting the initial Washington Football Team 53-man roster and expanded 16-game practice squad.

Alan Lepore

by

gmoney39

All Day AP Will Have to Do It Elsewhere

Adrian Peterson says he was caught by surprise. We should have seen it coming but nobody really did. His tenure in Washington is over.

Chris Russell

Adrian Peterson Released

Adrian Peterson is ticketed for Canton but his time in Washington is over. The team surprisingly released him on Friday.

Chris Russell

Full "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast - Thurs 9/3

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera on Tough Roster Decisions & TE's - GNI/LOWFT

Chris Russell

Thursday 9/3 Unofficial WFT Injury Report - GNI/LOWFT

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Welcome Home Luncheon

Chris Russell

Former WFT Safety Cut Loose by Cowboys

Chris Russell

Haskins Must Overcome a System of Failure

History is not on Dwayne Haskins side in Washington but the WFT coaching staff keeps stressing not looking at the past.

RickSnider

Washington Football Team Practice Report - Thursday September 3rd

On a hot and humid day at the INOVA Sports Performance Center, the Washington Football Team continued to ramp up for Philly.

Chris Russell