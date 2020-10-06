ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: "The QB Isn't The Problem"

The Washington Football Team has lost three straight after a surprising (to some) week one win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

To blame Dwayne Haskins alone would be silly and foolish. To say he isn't part of the problem would also be negligent.

What if you said he wasn't THE PROBLEM?

That's what ESPN analyst and former NFL Quarterback Dan Orlovsky said Tuesday.

Certainly, Orlovsky has a right to feel however he wants but I agree. The Washington Football Team has a lot of problems, far from just one.

That's not to say Haskins has been good. He has been at times. He's been bad at times. I'd say it's about a 50/50 big picture split.

Orlovsky grinded the tape from Sunday's 31-17 loss and it matches a lot of what I witnessed in person at FedExField.

So what is the problem in Orlovsky's mind?

With this observation by Orlovsky and it might be totally fair, do we have to look at the youth of the receiver group, which has been an issue?

Do we point the finger at Scott Turner, a first-time, full-time offensive coordinator?

What about veteran receivers coach, Jim Hostler?

Orlovsky tripled down on twitter on the issue and it's something we'll ask Turner about and maybe some receivers this week as the WFT get set for the Los Angeles Rams.

