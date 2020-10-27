SI.com
Washington Football
Eye Opening Stats From WFT Win & NFL Week 7

Chris Russell

Here are some of the stats that popped from a Washington Football Team trouncing of the Dallas Cowboys and from around the NFL that have some impact on the WFT. 

Here's how off the NFC Least is this year! They are making history. 

The NFC West is in a division of its own!

Antonio Gibson and the Washington running game finally got untracked. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

