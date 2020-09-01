How high should Terry McLaurin go in fantasy drafts? That's for experts like Michael Fabiano of SI.com to answer.

Lucky for you and me, I happen to have access to a Michael Fabiano of SI.com and he was more than willing to break down how good Terry McLaurin was in his rookie year and can be in his sophomore season in the video above or right here.

I know that McLaurin is going to be money if he can stay healthy. He only played in 14 games last year which isn't bad but in order for McLaurin to really take off and become a elite receiver, we need to start at 16 games played.

As Fabiano points out, McLaurin's analytical numbers and the lack of anyone proven around him should mean that he is Dwayne Haskins No. 1 target in most cases.

However, if others around McLaurin step up -- the reality is that McLaurin's fantasy numbers might go down but the Washington Football Team's offense will be much better for it.

As I tried to point out during practice at FedExField on Monday to Fabiano and Bill Enright, the Washington offense could try and build some momentum early on by utilizing young tight end Logan Thomas in the red zone and on third down situations.

He has potential. The question is this -- is he just a nice young player or can he become really good?

After watching nine different training camp practices, I am very optimistic for what we will see out of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, especially when they are on the field together.

The real question for me on the Washington offense is this: Assuming Dwayne Haskins stays healthy, are they able to develop either Thomas or another receiver into a stud?

Steven Sims flashed some big time potential in the second half last year but I don't know if I see a stud.

The only possible option for me in this area is Antonio Gandy-Golden and he's been a bit banged up recently and is very raw.

In his rookie year, the best you can hope for is likely a strong second half for "AGG" similar to what Sims and Kelvin Harmon had last year in their rookie seasons.

That's it. I don't see any other horses that you can ride to the finish line.

Maybe I am missing one?

