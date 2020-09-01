SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Just McLaurin or More?

Chris Russell

How high should Terry McLaurin go in fantasy drafts? That's for experts like Michael Fabiano of SI.com to answer. 

Lucky for you and me, I happen to have access to a Michael Fabiano of SI.com and he was more than willing to break down how good Terry McLaurin was in his rookie year and can be in his sophomore season in the video above or right here. 

I know that McLaurin is going to be money if he can stay healthy. He only played in 14 games last year which isn't bad but in order for McLaurin to really take off and become a elite receiver, we need to start at 16 games played. 

As Fabiano points out, McLaurin's analytical numbers and the lack of anyone proven around him should mean that he is Dwayne Haskins No. 1 target in most cases. 

However, if others around McLaurin step up -- the reality is that McLaurin's fantasy numbers might go down but the Washington Football Team's offense will be much better for it. 

HOT READ: Sunday August 30th Practice Report

As I tried to point out during practice at FedExField on Monday to Fabiano and Bill Enright, the Washington offense could try and build some momentum early on by utilizing young tight end Logan Thomas in the red zone and on third down situations. 

He has potential. The question is this -- is he just a nice young player or can he become really good? 

After watching nine different training camp practices, I am very optimistic for what we will see out of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, especially when they are on the field together. 

The real question for me on the Washington offense is this: Assuming Dwayne Haskins stays healthy, are they able to develop either Thomas or another receiver into a stud? 

Steven Sims flashed some big time potential in the second half last year but I don't know if I see a stud. 

Burgundy & Gold Forever +: Sign up Now! Get exclusive insider access and SI The Magazine! Coverage like this: The WFT Practices at FedExField

The only possible option for me in this area is Antonio Gandy-Golden and he's been a bit banged up recently and is very raw. 

In his rookie year, the best you can hope for is likely a strong second half for "AGG" similar to what Sims and Kelvin Harmon had last year in their rookie seasons. 

That's it. I don't see any other horses that you can ride to the finish line. 

HOT READ: Saturday August 29th Practice Report

Maybe I am missing one? 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/washington-football-team-practice-report-monday-aug-31st

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A NFL Coaches Guide To Changing a Culture

Changing a culture is not easy but it can be fun if you listen to Conor Orr of The MMQB. Or it can be hard if you're Ron Rivera.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

The NFL Takes Over Dan Snyder & WFT Workplace Investigation

It's been a nightmare of a summer in terms of chaos for Dan Snyder & the Washington Football Team. Monday could be a watershed moment.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Haskins Chased by Chase

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Honors Sean Taylor & Joe Gibbs

For all the bad and there's plenty of it, occasionally the Washington Football Team hits a home run, as they have Tuesday.

Chris Russell

NFL Takes Over

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1300570328993857536?s=19

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Practice Report - Monday Aug 31st

In a light rain, the Washington Football Team made their debut in front of a capacity crowd of no one today at FedExField.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Makes a Switch at WR

https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1300441790219251712

Chris Russell

Natural Grass Remains at FedExField

Natural grass is staying at least for 2020 at FedExField for the Washington Football Team

Chris Russell

The Road Ahead for the Washington Football Team

WFT Training camp is just about over. It's time to switch into regular season mode for the players, coaches & the media.

Chris Russell

"It’s The Final Countdown" - Washington Football Team Roster Projection 5.0

The final countdown to the initial 53 is on. This Saturday at 4 PM, the WFT must do a lot of chopping but the road may not end there.

Alan Lepore