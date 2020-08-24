Pads On, Gloves Off – Washington Football Roster Projection 4.0

There was always going to be a different tempo to this training camp. Gone are the days of bringing out soccer balls to kick around and purple nurple’s on the head coach. Now there is actual accountability.

The type that weeds out the weak and allows the deserving stay on the roster.

Head coach Ron Rivera has shown that he will not use kid gloves, nor show favoritism towards players.

He has had to chew out the offense on multiple occasions. Lack of discipline and execution are the leading causes. Something like we have not seen the past six years.

The offense needs to find their identify and find it fast. There will be no excuses allowed. Every team is in the same position as Washington.

The offense was struggling so much that the coaches brought in five offensive linemen to workout, eventually signing two of them: Joshua Garnett (G) and David Steinmetz (T). No player is untouchable if they are not showing improvement. Being injured—like rookie left tackle Saahdiq Charles—also does not bode well for winning a starting spot that was yours to lose.

As of Monday, August 24, we are 12 days away from cut down day. A lot of questions still need to be

answered before then. In reality, we may not find them until we are a quarter of the way into the

season.

For now, here is roster projection 4.0.

Offense

Quarterback: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Alex Smith

Running Back: Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber

Tight End: Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh, Jeremy Sprinkle

Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman

Wide Receiver: Antonio Gandy-Golden, Isaiah Wright

Slot Wide Receiver: Steven Sims, Jr.

Left Tackle: Geron Christian Sr., Saahdiq Charles

Left Guard: Wes Martin, Wes Schweitzer

Center: Chase Roullier, Ross Pierschbacher

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff

Right Tackle: Morgan Moses, Cornelius Lucas

Defense

Defensive End: Chase Young, Ryan Anderson

Defensive Tackle: Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne, Tim Settle

Defensive End: Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat

Outside Linebacker: Reuben Foster, Khaleke Hudson

Middle Linebacker: Cole Holcomb, Thomas Davis Sr., Jon Bostic

Outside Linebacker: Shaun Dion Hamilton, Kevin Pierre-Louis

Cornerback: Ronald Darby, Danny Johnson

Cornerback: Fabian Moreau, Greg Stroman

Slot Cornerback: Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland

Free Safety: Sean Davis, Troy Apke

Strong Safety: Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett

Special Teams

Long Snapper: Nick Sundberg

Kicker: Dustin Hopkins

Punter: Tress Way

Practice Squad

Keith Ismael (C), Hale Hentges (TE), Timon Parris (T), Steve Montez (QB), Kamren Curl (FS), James Smith- Williams (DE), Jonathon Johnson (WR), Darvin Kidsy, Jr. (WR), Cam Sims (WR), Nate Orchard (DE), Donald Payne (LB), Aaron Colvin (CB), David Bada (DT), Michael Liedtke (G), Simeon Thomas (CB), Player to be Named Later (RB)

Italics = Rookies