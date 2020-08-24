Pads On, Gloves Off – Washington Football Roster Projection 4.0
Chris Russell
There was always going to be a different tempo to this training camp. Gone are the days of bringing out soccer balls to kick around and purple nurple’s on the head coach. Now there is actual accountability.
The type that weeds out the weak and allows the deserving stay on the roster.
Head coach Ron Rivera has shown that he will not use kid gloves, nor show favoritism towards players.
He has had to chew out the offense on multiple occasions. Lack of discipline and execution are the leading causes. Something like we have not seen the past six years.
The offense needs to find their identify and find it fast. There will be no excuses allowed. Every team is in the same position as Washington.
The offense was struggling so much that the coaches brought in five offensive linemen to workout, eventually signing two of them: Joshua Garnett (G) and David Steinmetz (T). No player is untouchable if they are not showing improvement. Being injured—like rookie left tackle Saahdiq Charles—also does not bode well for winning a starting spot that was yours to lose.
As of Monday, August 24, we are 12 days away from cut down day. A lot of questions still need to be
answered before then. In reality, we may not find them until we are a quarter of the way into the
season.
For now, here is roster projection 4.0.
Offense
Quarterback: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Alex Smith
Running Back: Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber
Tight End: Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh, Jeremy Sprinkle
Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman
Wide Receiver: Antonio Gandy-Golden, Isaiah Wright
Slot Wide Receiver: Steven Sims, Jr.
Left Tackle: Geron Christian Sr., Saahdiq Charles
Left Guard: Wes Martin, Wes Schweitzer
Center: Chase Roullier, Ross Pierschbacher
Right Guard: Brandon Scherff
Right Tackle: Morgan Moses, Cornelius Lucas
Defense
Defensive End: Chase Young, Ryan Anderson
Defensive Tackle: Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne, Tim Settle
Defensive End: Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat
Outside Linebacker: Reuben Foster, Khaleke Hudson
Middle Linebacker: Cole Holcomb, Thomas Davis Sr., Jon Bostic
Outside Linebacker: Shaun Dion Hamilton, Kevin Pierre-Louis
Cornerback: Ronald Darby, Danny Johnson
Cornerback: Fabian Moreau, Greg Stroman
Slot Cornerback: Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland
Free Safety: Sean Davis, Troy Apke
Strong Safety: Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett
Special Teams
Long Snapper: Nick Sundberg
Kicker: Dustin Hopkins
Punter: Tress Way
Practice Squad
Keith Ismael (C), Hale Hentges (TE), Timon Parris (T), Steve Montez (QB), Kamren Curl (FS), James Smith- Williams (DE), Jonathon Johnson (WR), Darvin Kidsy, Jr. (WR), Cam Sims (WR), Nate Orchard (DE), Donald Payne (LB), Aaron Colvin (CB), David Bada (DT), Michael Liedtke (G), Simeon Thomas (CB), Player to be Named Later (RB)
Italics = Rookies