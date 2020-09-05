SI.com
Washington Football
Paying Tribute to a Future HOF'er in AP

Chris Russell

The NFL is a harsh world. This weekend sucks and always will. 

While many of you celebrate the unofficial end to summer and have a three day vacation, roughly a thousand players in a  usual year lose their jobs. 

This year, its less but it still stinks. For instance, Adrian Peterson was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday. 

Even though they tried to make the move with as much class as possible. 

The team did a nice job in paying tribute to the future Canton bound running back. 

There's more. A decision that could have gone horribly wrong two years ago (because of his past and the head coach not wanting him), went right for the most part. Somehow. 

Peterson and his wife did a lot in the community in the two years he was a part of the organization. 

Antonio Gibson's rise essentially paved the road for Peterson's demise in D.C. 

Starting Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was thankful for his time with the legend. 

