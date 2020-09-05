Paying Tribute to a Future HOF'er in AP

The NFL is a harsh world. This weekend sucks and always will.

While many of you celebrate the unofficial end to summer and have a three day vacation, roughly a thousand players in a usual year lose their jobs.

This year, its less but it still stinks. For instance, Adrian Peterson was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday.

Even though they tried to make the move with as much class as possible.

The team did a nice job in paying tribute to the future Canton bound running back.

There's more. A decision that could have gone horribly wrong two years ago (because of his past and the head coach not wanting him), went right for the most part. Somehow.

Peterson and his wife did a lot in the community in the two years he was a part of the organization.

Antonio Gibson's rise essentially paved the road for Peterson's demise in D.C.

Starting Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was thankful for his time with the legend.

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621