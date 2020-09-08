Snider: WFT Positional Report Card

After a long offseason and no preseason, Washington opens Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles in an empty FedEx Field with great aspirations and modest expectations. Indeed, there’s no real gauge on how this team will fare after simply morning workouts over recent weeks. But, let’s give some opening grades of potential.

QUARTERBACKS: C

The Alex Smith comeback was amazing. A 30 on 30 special in live time, but Smith is still the backup. This is Dwayne Haskins’ team. The problem is there’s not a lot around Haskins to raise his game. A receiver or two, no proven tight end option and a running game that looks like gadget plays without one person who can convert third-and-two.

This all means Haskins has to raise his game and lead the unit. His offseason was promising with a better understanding of what’s needed at the pro level, workouts that fine-tuned his body and a scheme that focuses on his strengths. That all said, we still need to see how the second-year passer responds when on his heels. There will be good and bad days.

RUNNING BACKS: C-

Can we extend an old saying that if you have two quarterbacks you have no quarterbacks to if you have four running backs you have no prime runner? Washington has four people with different skill sets. Can the team truly access them all? What about needing one yard on the goal line? With Adrian Peterson cut and Derrius Guice imprisoned, Washington is banking on Bryce Love flashing his former college stats and Antonio Gibson becoming a better version of Chris Thompson. It’s asking a lot.

RECEIVERS: C-

Yes, Washington has Terry McLaurin, whose rookie year was sensational. But, don’t think opposing defensive coordinators didn’t spend the offseason figuring out how to neutralize him. McLaurin will still make plays, but not as many as defenses converge on him until another Washington receiver makes them stop. Is that Stephen Sims? He has great speed, not size and can’t be overused. Otherwise, Washington has a lot of prospects. It’s not enough.

TIGHT ENDS: D

Washington really fell down over the offseason not acquiring a receiving end to replace Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. Logan Thomas has potential, but the former college quarterback has little experience as a tight end. Oh, Washington has some blockers on the edge, but Washington needs a bail-out option for Haskins.

OFFENSIVE LINE: C

The right side gets a B+, the left side a D and the middle a C. Translation, better run to the right and fear the left.

Guard Brandon Scherff is a solid right guard whose injury woes have undermined a potential All Pro rating. Still, he’s the best chess piece. Right tackle Morgan Moses is always one sore bag of bones good for one holding penalty per game, but overall is a decent player. Center Chase Roullier has been average, but undersized against those bullying through the middle. It’s the left side that is worrisome. Left guard Wes Martin may be OK after a decent rookie season. It’s left tackle Geron Christian that has shown nothing his first two seasons in brief appearances. This is remindful of the Joe Patton days of 1995-97.

DEFENSIVE LINE: A-

This is where Washington can win games, maybe six this season. Investing the No. 2 overall pick in Chase Young looks like the smart move. Not only will he be the tip of the spear of a new 4-3 scheme that includes five first-rounders on the line, but Young will raise the unit’s performance overall. There’s no doubt this unit can pass rush with the NFL’s best, but how it plays the run is uncertain.

LINEBACKERS: C+

Sorry, we’re not quite invested in a 37-year-old linebacker. Thomas Davis offers consistency and knows coach Ron Rivera’s style after nine years together, but can he still cover a tight end heading for the sideline that bedeviled Washington the last few years? Jon Bostic, Cole Holcomb and Shaun Dion Hamilton are decent players, but overall this unit needs the front line to carry the load.

SECONDARY: B

Kendall Fuller’s persistent injury over training camp is worrisome. He needs to be a lockdown corner after returning from two years in Kansas City. The team has depth at corner with Ron Darby, Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland all getting time. Meanwhile, safety Troy Apke came out of nowhere playing like a wild man in camp to start alongside Landon Collins.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Kicker Dustin Hopkins, punter Tress Way and deep snapper Nick Sundberg have been together six years. There are no worries about this trio. Now what return and coverage units will be like we have no idea given no preseason, but carryover special teams coach Nate Kaczor did a good job last season.

SKINSTANGIBLES: A

After a 3-13 season, Washington might double its wins to six. The schedule is harsh and coach Ron Rivera will be challenged by cancer treatments, but good defenses can steal wins. Projection – 16-0. OK, let’s not get crazy. Let’s try 6-10.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Washington football team in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks