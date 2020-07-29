Summer Spotlight: Morgan Moses

Washington’s offensive line is a huge question mark for this upcoming season.

Veteran pro bowl left tackle Trent Williams was unhappy and traded to San Francisco for two draft choices.

Left guard Ereck Flowers who grew tremendously last season after being switched inside from left tackle, was offered a contract by Miami, he could not refuse.

Right tackle Morgan Moses has started all 16 games his last five seasons; however Moses has too often been criticized.

In his defense, Moses has often come to work on game days while injured and toughed it out laying his body on the line for the Washington Football team.

Last season was a 3-13 nightmare for Washington and Moses was often criticized for his play which seemed mediocre.

Moses even had one super embarrassing moment against San Francisco that went viral unfortunately.

Now as he is heading into his seventh season as Washington's starting right tackle, we take a look at Moses further, as he enters the Washington Football summer spotlight.

Inside the Numbers:

Morgan Moses (age 29) was born March 3, 1991 in Richmond, VA.

Playing his high school football at Meadowbrook High in North Chesterfield VA Moses would become the third alumnus to play in the NFL following Brandian Ross (Oak, Mia, SDG 2012-15) and Dion Foxx (Mia, Was 1994-95).

Moses would then make his way to Fork Union Military Academy (Fork Union, Va) a private, all-male military boarding school, playing on the post-graduate program for one season.

Moses would keep his earlier commitment to the University of Virginia, where he started 43 games in his collegiate career, principally at left tackle and also right tackle and right guard, earning third team All-ACC his senior season. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morgan_Moses

In the 2014 NFL Draft the 6-foot-6, 314 pound Moses was selected with the second pick of the third round (66 overall) by the Washington Football Team.

Incidentally, Washington also possessed the 78th overall selection in round three and selected Nebraska guard, Spencer Long.

TE Richard Rodgers (California) who signed with Washington as a free agent this off season, was also selected in that third round by the Green Bay Packers at 98 overall.

After three seasons in Washington, Moses then signed a five-year, $40 million contract extension with the club on April 27, 2017. Per JI Halsell, Moses received $20 million in guarantees, $14.047 million of which is guaranteed at signing.

$6,500,000 will be his base salary for 2020; $1,900,000 his prorated bonus, in addition to his $250,000 per game roster bonus all adds to a cap number for 2020 at $8,650,000 or 4.1% of the team cap allowance.

Where does Moses stand for this upcoming season?

Kyle Smith drafted whom he feels can be their future starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles (LSU).

Washington also obtained Cornelius Lucas as a free agent. Lucas has primarily played at right tackle in the NFL

Lucas was undrafted but is a six-year veteran, making 16 career starts.

To Moses' credit, he has been seen working hard on his footwork in the off-season, wanting to maintain his starting right tackle role.

With the launching of the 2020 Training Camp, Moses is lone former Virginia Cavalier currently on the Washington roster.

Video Analysis / Highlights:

Morgan Moses in June pushing himself in preparation for the 2020 season

What They’re Saying:

“Morgan Moses has done fantastically well to pay through ankle injuries all year. Really tough guy. Sucks to see him go down after getting rolled up on (at Dallas).” - Mark Bullock, Analyst The Athletic, Nov. 30, 2017

“As for Moses, the penalties are officially a huge issue. His durability has been remarkable and shouldn't be overlooked, but he has to become a plus-player again for this line to succeed overall.” Pete Hailey NBCSportsWashington.com

“Morgan Moses never takes blame for his poor play…” - Corey Sanchez (On the Warpath) Nov. 24, 2019

“Morgan Moses never impressed me as a pass blocker, but he is big, rough and physical.” - Tommy Lawlor, Football Scout May 9, 2014

Mike Clay's 2020 Projection:

Clay projected Moses as the starting right tackle in April but does not do statistics and snap count projections for offensive linemen.

*Washington Football on SI.com writer & video analyst Jamual Forrest contributed to this spotlight

