The Man They Call KPL

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis saw an opportunity in Washington where he could join a competitive linebacking group and learn from established, defensive coaches. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, he has spent most of his seven-year career as a special teams standout and reserve player.

However, at the end of last season, Pierre-Louis saw his playing time increase as injuries took over for the Chicago Bears. He started the last three games of the season and finished with 32 tackles and an interception.

He now is attempting to solidify his position with the Burgundy and Gold and compete for meaningful reps at a competitive linebacking position. With two days of practice open to media, “KPL” has been out with the first-team defense as Coaches Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio tinker with their personnel.

Pierre-Louis was interviewed by local media via ZOOM on Wednesday, and here are my takeaways.

The Linebacker Positions are Up for Grabs

When asked what position Pierre-Louis favored, he mentioned that it hasn’t been determined by coaches. He shared that all of the linebackers are learning all the positions, and that each player is going to “compete”. He went on to say that this is the right approach so that the group can learn collectively. He also mentioned that he believed in Coach Steve Russ. If he had to declare what position he felt most comfortable with, it would be the SAM or Dime backer positions.

He Sees Himself as Explosive and Quick

To Washington fans, Pierre-Louis is largely unknown, so it was fair for reporters to ask him to “describe his game”. Without hesitation, he said explosive, and with quick-twitch speed. That’s fantastic news for the casual observer, for Washington has struggled to trot out athletic linebackers who can cover running backs out the backfield. Especially in a division with Miles Sanders, Ezekiel Elliot, and Saquon Barkley. KPL went on to state that he has a “knack for getting to the ball”, and would like to use training camp to refine the small details of his game.

He’s Here to Play a Major Role

There was a point in the interview where KPL was asked, ”Why did you choose Washington?” To Pierre-Louis, the answer was simple-- for an opportunity to start. He went on to share that he came here for the coaches, and it was clear that he had a lot of respect for Coach Rivera and Del Rio. He seemed comforted in their guidance, and felt that their tutelage would set him up for success. It was now his time to seize the opportunity and take advantage.

He also tipped the hat to the linebacking corps, and specifically identified Thomas Davis and Reuben Foster. At one point, Davis and KPL had met and he shared that he respected TD’s game. He viewed Davis as a warrior and someone who he modeled his game after.

He’s Excited About the Defensive Line

Although coaching and the competitive linebacking group drew him to Washington, Pierre-Louis was pleasantly surprised with the depth of the defensive line. He admitted that he hadn’t known much about them prior to his arrival, but shared that the depth is impressive. He stated that there wasn’t much of a discrepancy between the first and second units, and he thinks it will help him out with his game. He envisions the big guys upfront drawing double teams and penetrating gaps, allowing him to see-ball, get-ball.

George Carmi joined "Washington Football" on SI.com in April. He is also an editor/contributing writer to FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. He is a native of the DC metropolitan area and is an avid fan of DC Sports. A former journalism major at the University of Maryland, his focus is now in public education. His earliest memories consist of Darrell Green, "The Posse" and Super Bowl XXVI. Follow him on twitter @Gcarmi21