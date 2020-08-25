Washington Football Team 2020 Season Preview

Ron Rivera had no choice about returning to Carolina. That was made for him.

He did have a choice about where he wanted to coach next and surprisingly a man of his character and determination chose Washington.

He was able to recruit Jack Del Rio to run his defense and to bring Scott Turner, son of Norv, home.

Then his first offseason in charge of a chaotic franchise went from busy to a freak show.

Quinton Dunbar demanded a trade and received one. Trent Williams did the same and wound up in San Francisco.

It was a 'take the trash out' mentality for Rivera.

His top project was to change the losing, dysfunctional culture. Somehow he became the President, General Manager, Executive Vice President and more in his first few months.

Managing a global pandemic, conducting free agency and the draft would wear anyone out. A sexual harassment scandal was just one item.

A controversial name change that is far from over, an ownership fiasco and now cancer.

To say it has been complete chaos would be light but here Ron Rivera is -- the top football decision maker of the remodeled Washington Football Team.

September 13th is coming fast.

Offense

The Washington Football Team's 2020 season will largely depend on how efficient their offense will be. Perhaps won't be is the better choice of words.

Turner brings a largely familiar system from Carolina that his Dad used but with some twists and wrinkles.

The coaching staff will and already are emphasizing trick plays and a good amount of smoke and mirrors to keep opposing defenses off guard. They have no choice.

The talent and depth just isn't good enough.

Dwayne Haskins had an offseason of bliss and progress. It was great to see. Everyone noticed it and praised him over and over for it. The real work is only just beginning.

It's one thing to work on you in an individual setting. It's another to lead the offense and do it under a structured setting while digesting your third system in less than three years.

Haskins had a rough start to training camp but seems to be coming out of it. He looks to continue the momentum built late last year.

One concern for him that nobody talks about is staying healthy. He was injured in two of his last three games and missed the final regular season contest.

If he can't protect himself by throwing with better anticipation and timing, the Washington Football Team offense is probably done.

Kyle Allen knows the system but early returns are he's just a guy but Alex Smith is the ultimate wild card. His return is nothing short of phenomenal.

Terry McLaurin is the only stud they have and he's every bit of that. The running back group is fairly deep and intriguing but the release of Derrius Guice has already taken one potential weapon away.

Tight End is a major area of concern as is the left side of the offensive line.

Defense

Jack Del Rio and Ron Rivera's knowledge of NFL defensive systems already make a unit that woefully underachieved better.

Combine that with a sustained investment of first-round picks on the defensive line and a heavy investment at safety in Landon Collins and you have the foundation of what could be a great defense.

Will it be? Nobody knows because if the offense is terribly inconsistent, that will take a toll on the other side of the ball in the fourth quarter of games and in the fourth quarter of the season and probably before.

No matter how much talent and rotation you have on the defensive line, don't ask them to be on the field for 30+ minutes per game or if they have to hold opponents to 17 points or less in order to win.

The defense should clearly be the strength of the two main units and it will start up front.

Chase Young, Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat and Ryan Anderson are the defensive ends while Matt Ioannidis, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Tim Settle make up the interior.

Can they stay healthy enough that Washington can go with that eight man rotation or will they go with a ninth member of the group? James Smith-Williams, Ryan Bee, David Bada or Nate Orchard?

The linebackers figure to be an interesting group because there are versatile pieces and huge potential upside exists if Reuben Foster can get back to what he once was. It's probably going to take a while for that.

Jon Bostic, Cole Holcomb, Thomas Davis and Shaun Dion Hamilton are all part of the fabric. Kevin Pierre-Louis is another wild card.

The revamped secondary will be better because of much better communication and the subtraction of Josh Norman and Montae Nicholson, who ruined the unit.

Predicted Record

I'm going to go with 7-9 right now for the Washington Football Team in 2020. Clearly they have the potential for more, but the offense is going to have to much better than it was last year and while it will be better, it's hard to imagine the unit making a significant jump.

Unless rookies Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden are true studs like McLaurin was right away.

Expected Depth Chart

Quarterback: Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen

Running Back: Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic, Peyton Barber

Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Steven Sims, Dontrelle Inman, Cam Sims

Tight End: Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh, Jeremy Sprinkle

Offensive Line: Geron Christian, Wes Martin, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses, Wes Schweitzer, Saahdiq Charles, Keith Ismael, Cornelius Lucas

Defensive Line: Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Ryan Kerrigan, Chase Young, Tim Settle, Matt Ioannidis, Ryan Anderson

Linebacker: Thomas Davis, Jon Bostic, Reuben Foster, Cole Holcomb, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Khaleke Hudson

Defensive Backs: Ronald Darby, Kendall Fuller, Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland, Troy Apke, Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett, Sean Davis, Aaron Colvin, Greg Stroman

Specialists: Dustin Hopkins, Tress Way, Nick Sundberg

