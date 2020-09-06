Washington Football Team Tracker - Sunday

Sean Davis was out of work for about 24 hours after being released by the Washington Football Team.

He's going back to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a player on the rise two years ago before getting hurt and missing most of last season.

The move was first reported by Adam Scherfter of ESPN via Davis' agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Davis did very little in training camp and was clearly outplayed by Troy Apke and Kamren Curl, a rookie out of Arkansas.

Tackle Timon Parris was swiped up on waivers by the Atlanta Falcons.

Trey Quinn is reportedly joining an old friend, as in the coach that drafted him.

Washington has reached agreements with the following players to join their practice squad. Remember, reported agreements can change as a new team gets involved in the mix and a different opportunity may arise.

Getting Nate Orchard and Jordan Brailford back makes you feel better in case something happens to a pass rusher.

Two players that I was told the Washington Football Team wanted to bring back were Cornerback Ryan Lewis and Linebacker Jared Norris, unless another team swoops in.

Here's more reported additions to the practice squad.

In case you missed it from Saturday - our 53-man roster tracker is right here and Adrian Peterson signed with the Detroit Lions.

