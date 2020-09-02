SI.com
Washington Football
Washington Football Team trades for OT David Sharpe

Chris Russell

We have a trade! 

The Washington Football Team and the also newly rebranded Las Vegas Raiders got together for a deal on Tuesday evening. 

The WFT acquired tackle David Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-round draft choice in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this upcoming year's draft. 

Sharpe is a former fourth-round pick in 2017 and a very large 6-6 and 330 pounds. 

He's played in 24 regular season games while starting only four contests. 

He's 24 years old and a product of the Florida Gators. 

Sharpe was a draft pick of the Raiders when WFT Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio was the head coach and was a college teammate of Washington offensive quality control coach, Luke Del Rio.

What this means: 

In my eyes and I think in everyone else's - Geron Christian has secured the starting left tackle spot as much by default as anything. 

He's had a solid camp and is a much better option than Cornelius Lucas. 

The hope was that Saahdiq Charles was going to be able to push him but Charles has missed much of training camp. He was stretching and participating in that portion of practice on Sunday, which would indicate he's close to returning but he did not participate either Sunday or Monday at FedExField. 

Lucas is really not a left tackle. He is much better on the right side if something happens to Morgan Moses. 

The question is this: If Sharpe sticks in a few days (I assume he will), can the WFT take Charles and Lucas along with Christian? 

Four offensive tackles would make it hard to have more than one interior depth body at center and guard. 

That may have to be what the initial 53-man roster looks like. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

