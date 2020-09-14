Washington has Best Defensive Line in NFL?

On "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network Monday morning, the Washington Football Team's high asset defensive line got some heavy praise from the group, but specifically Peter Schrager, who dialed in on the defensive line.

"This Washington defense came out of the gates looking unbelievable yesterday," Schrager said.

While that's not technically true, which Schrager soon acknowledged. Washington's defense was carved up on the first drive on a six-play scoring march by the Eagles that netted them over ten yards per play, but the overall point is that the defense for much of the last three quarters was dominant.

"They were in attack mode. I love this effort from this defense," Schrager said. "It's not just Chase Young, it's not just Ryan Kerrigan, it's Montez Sweat, it's Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, it's Matt Ioannidis."

"They're loaded with talent up front," Schrager added.

Here was an interesting point to me. The popular morning personality mentioned all of the injuries the Eagles offensive line had but said "that's no excuse, there are people being paid millions of dollars to protect Carson Wentz and they were demoralized yesterday by the Washington front-four."

"It might be the best defensive line in all of football!"

