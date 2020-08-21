Washington Working out Offensive Linemen

Ron Rivera has many bigger issues to deal with than a pedestrian offensive line that was put together on largely a shoestring budget.

On Thursday, after a practice that proved just how thin they are, Rivera was asked about a report Wednesday saying that Washington had worked out a few offensive lineman.

“Just so you guys know, we haven’t tried any of these guys yet because they have to go through travel protocol," Rivera clarified. "But we’ll have an opportunity to work these guys out once everything’s been cleared and we’ll have a chance to take a look and see who’s out there, who’s available. You’re always looking.

That’s not the only position that we’ll be bringing in. There’s probably one or two other positions that we want to take a nice dive at. [Vice President of Player Personnel] Kyle [Smith] and his guys have been looking at who’s out there. We’re looking for guys who can come in and potentially compete to make a spot on our team whether it’s on the active or practice squad. But we’re always looking. Again, this may not be the only position that we bring in.”

The players that Washington was reportedly bringing in looked like this:

Brady Aiello, Dino Boyd, Josh Garnett, Dieugot Joseph and David Steinmetz.

Per Ben Standig of The Athletic: Washington reportedly let go of veteran Kevin Pamphile.

Back to the list of players that the WFT was scheduled to work out - Garnett is the top name of a watered down bunch.

He was a former first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He played in seven games for the 49ers in 2018 and worked out with a bunch of teams last year but wasn't picked up by anyone.

He was with Detroit for this offseason.

Aiello was with Minnesota and was an undrafted prospect from Oregon.

Boyd was another undrafted player out of Cincinnati who spent some time with the Bears.

Joseph is another undrafted offensive tackle that played his college ball at FIU and has bounced around several NFL teams.

