WFT Friday Fan Forum - Dwayne Haskins a Stud?

Chris Russell

Will Dwayne Haskins develop into more than what he is now? Yes. 

Could Haskins become great? Maybe. 

A stud? It depends on who you ask but obviously the jury is very much out. 

Week three in the NFL's 2020 season is here and this is an opportunity to prove that he has taken a leap. 

Against a Browns secondary that is beat up and may be without their best player in Denzel Ward, could Haskins prove that last year's one-and-a-half game splurge against two bad defenses at home wasn't just a one-time deal.

For our second installment of the "WFT Friday Fan Forum" we asked this:

The answers from you look like this (we appreciate you participating). We'll start off with the positive responses. 

Morris asks a more than fair question here. 

A late entry opinion into the debate is right here;

HOT READ: Week 1 --> Week 2 "WFT Friday Fan Forum" - The new radio booth?

Now the fans that are not necessarily believers, which is more than fair: 

Tank for Trevor??

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

