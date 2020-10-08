WFT Radio Analyst DeAngelo Hall Fires Off on Haskins  Benching

DeAngelo Hall has never been shy with his opinions. As a player, as a TV broadcaster and on the radio. I don't know much about James Jones, the former NFL wide receiver but both analysts weighed in on Ron Rivera's decision to bench Dwayne Haskins after four games on Wednesday.

While Hall was dumbfounded, he pointed out the truth that everyone knew Kyle Allen was more familiar with the system.

That's part of why Washington traded for him.

When Rivera arrived, he clearly was unsure of Haskins and the book on him wasn't very good. We still don't know exactly what evaluation they had on Haskins in Charlotte and now that he has four games of data, he's readjusted his view of Haskins.

Just as he has of the division. He's made it clear over the last week week and change that he feels the division is up for grabs and hammered that point home on Wednesday after practice.

Hall continued his criticism of the decision by saying "the kid just had his best start as a pro."

I could think of one better (last December against Philadelphia) but the problem is just that. There's not a lot of quality to choose from.

It's slim pickings.

Jones added that other quarterbacks get "chance after chance after chance after chance to show what type of player they are."

It seemed that Jones was referring to bad quarterbacks of a certain type but I am not su sure if that's what he meant or not.

Something I would point out in defense of Rivera: This is not just about a four-game evaluation as many are claiming.

Jones pointed out that Haskins is not getting a chance to play with studs like Patrick Mahomes does in Kansas City but the question I have is this - does that mean we can only evaluate a player when he's in great circumstances?

The answer to that is and should be no. Jones should know that.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621