What Happens in 2020 Second Half of Season?

On Sunday, Washington rolled Dallas 25-3.

The game seemed to be just as much about Dallas being terrible as it did about Washington being good.

Yet, Washington in not struggling was clearly the much better team, and that was encouraging to see.

With week 8, being the bye week for Washington (2-5), quickly, what might you expect to see in the second half this season?

Injuries currently have the WFT thin at wide receiver. How did Scott Turner balance that against Dallas?

Turner lined up McKissic out wide some Sunday, and it was helpful. It's not the first time this season and certainly he has plenty of NFL experience with this.

McKissic is flexible and capable. Expect to see this some more in the season.

Did you notice also there were times McKissic and Antonio Gibson were in the game together?

Watch here how a linebacker and safety both initially go with McKissic to their right, while Gibson hits a big gainer (40 yards) going to the Cowboys left.

Did you see the Terry McLaurin video following the Dallas game?

McLaurin started acknowledging he is young and not a captain (don’t you just love that?).

He then proceeded to speak wisely, “take care of each other, take care of your body…”

Look how the team responded; his play and work habits are earning their respect.

He is becoming and will increasingly become a leader on this team.

Buyers or Sellers?

Might Washington make a trade?

If they do, look for it to be when a contender calls seeking someone like Ryan Kerrigan or possibly Ryan Anderson.

Washington would look to get a third-day draft pick for each of those two.

Personally, I can’t imagine any NFL team wanting Dwayne Haskins now; perhaps something will transpire following the season?

Dustin Hopkins has a big leg, which as resulted in Hopkins being the kicker in Washington now for six seasons and 78 games.

But he is now mentally struggling, attempting to keep the ball between the uprights.

With the bye week, I would not be surprised to see some kickers worked out including Kaare Vedvik (age 26) who is currently on the WFT Practice Squad, and then coaches would have a decision to make.

Dallas is the worst team in the NFC now.

Might they decide to not sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal?

They were so bad the last two games, I’ve wandered if they will finish in the top five of the draft order?

That’s right, Dallas might be in the hunt for a Justin Fields or even Trevor Lawrence.

If that is the case, might Washington be in the hunt to sign Dak Prescott next off season?

But let’s get back to the second half of this current season.

A Possible Season-Ending Scenario

Washington has several games remaining they “could” win.

If they were to defeat the NY Giants and Dallas, and if they were to also defeat Detroit or Cincinnati that would be five wins.

That “could” set up a season finale where the WFT would travel to Philly in a duel for the NFC East title.

If the WFT were to win the division at say 6-10, it would mean they will draft in the 19th position in 2021.

Yes, teams making the playoffs, regardless how bad their record, draft in the 19th through 32nd positions.

Kyle Allen’s play at quarterback has resulted in 17 third-down conversions the last two games, and Tress Way only punting three times the last two games.

Allen has also displayed some mobility for example when on third-down and 9 he ran for 12 yards.

Look to see Scott Turner have Allen employing a moving pocket a bit more, and perhaps there will be some read-option plays inserted for Allen as well.

No, Allen will not be All-Pro in 2020, but he is the best QB in the building.

Consequently, the fans’ outcry for Dwyane Haskins will decrease in coming weeks.

Landon Collins apparently tore his Achilles tendon and is lost for the remainder of 2020.

It will mean Deshazor Everett will continue to start at free safety and look for rookie 7th round draft choice Kamren Curl to get the nod at strong safety, replacing Collins.

Troy Apke and possibly Kendall Fuller in some situations would see more action at free safety.

Cornelius Lucas received his first start Sunday over injured Geron Christian at left tackle.

106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen mentioned (via ProFootballFocus.com) that in his 31 drop backs, Lucas did not permit a single QB hurry, QB pressure or QB hit.

Look for Lucas to earn more playing time in the coming weeks.

Off the Field

Ron Rivera today completed his cancer treatments.

This of course is the biggest victory for the Rivera and Washington Football family in 2020.

The next two months we could see a much stronger Rivera physically.

There have understandably been days Rivera needed to leave the facility, necessitating he rest.

He admittedly needed to have had taken two naps one day prior to a press conference.

My heart went out to him when Rivera was needing to sit down on the bench during the Ravens game.

Let’s hope for Rivera, the second half will mean a much more energetic head coach, who is able to think more clearly and focus more intensely on football.

Even more, here is to hoping the second half means better health and rest for Rivera and everyone.



Ivan Lambert is a lifelong die-hard Washington Football fan, raised in Berryville, Virginia. He is married and the father of two fine young men. He is currently a sports correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida and can be found on Twitter @IvanLambert18