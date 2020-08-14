We haven't seen Reuben Foster on the field in a Washington uniform yet.

If things go right, he should be in the starting lineup on September 13th at FedExField for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Washington Football Team activated him off PUP last Sunday, a bit earlier than expected for a guy who couldn't feel his toes in January.

On Monday, Ron Rivera said Foster has recovered fast overall and more importantly every day so far in the ramp-up phase of training camp.

“The thing you always worry about the next day is how does he feel, how has his body reacted to the amount of work he did, and he really had no issues. Each day he seemed to get stronger and stronger and more and more confident, so we activated him," Rivera told reporters via Zoom & WashingtonFootball.com.

"I had an opportunity to watch and he moves around very well. We put him in limited action just to kind of ease him back into it, and he’ll get more today (earlier in week) as we continue to go forward. He was prepared and ready to go and we’re pretty excited for Reuben.”

So should Washington fans. Assuming he can keep his nose clean.

Everyone knows the sordid history of Foster. Whatever you believe is whatever you believe. I'm not here to judge anymore.

From a football fit, he potentially can make the Washington defense special.

If he can stay clean in his personal life and if he truly is healthy from a devastating injury suffered in May of 2019, his first full team practice with the organization. He'll be just fine.

How does he fit with Rivera and Jack Del Rio's defense?

Because of Jon Bostic and a switch from a 3-4 to a 4-3 front, he'll likely work at outside linebacker with the very distinct possibility that he can move inside to the "Mike" linebacker spot.

"He’s done great things in terms of his rehab," Rivera said. "He’s done a great job in terms of working with our coaches. I’m excited for the young man’s opportunity."

Rivera feels a change of scenery is what Foster needed. I don't know about that but with Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Ryan Anderson, Shaun Dion Hamilton and Landon Collins on the defensive side and all from the Alabama program - Foster has to feel like he has family around him.

"They helped me keep my sanity," Foster told reporters including SI on Friday.

Rivera indicated that they are going to ask their linebackers to know multiple positions so that a transition due to injury or poor performance can ideally be as seamless as possible.

"To really say and start pigeon holing guys into positions right now is a little premature, to be honest with you. We have to see how all these guys mesh together. We’ve moved [LB] Thomas Davis [Sr.] around, we’re going to move Reuben around, [LB] Kevin Pierre-Louis is another man we’re going to move around and really see where these guys fit, where these pieces fit together. It’s going to be an interesting battle," Rivera said last Monday.

“We’ve got a good group. I really do believe that. I think we’ve got a good group of veteran guys," Rivera said. "Truthfully, the best combination may be, we have three different guys starting on the base package, two different guys starting on the sub package, we might have another sub package where we have two other guys. This might be linebacker by committee because it is a very talented group.”

Foster struggled in his second NFL season after a strong showing in his rookie year. He had enough positional versatility in the 3-4 to play inside and out.

In my opinion, he'll fit outside just fine. If he can run well, still. I can't imagine Washington would have activated him so soon if his athleticism had not returned.

Steve Russ, the Washington Football Team linebackers coach said that Foster is mimicking signals on mute in their team meetings which indicates that he is learning the defense quickly enough so that he can play the "Mike" spot if need be over Jon Bostic.

The versatility and the potential explosiveness that Foster hopefully will bring should be a huge boost to a non-descript linebacker unit.



If he's truly healthy and if he stays away from any of the bad stuff.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621