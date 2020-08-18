SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame Day
Search

1-on-1 - New Washington Football Team President Jason Wright

Chris Russell

How do you rebuild the nearly decimated? What if you wake up one day completely out of the NFL and the next day you're on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan announcing that you're the first Black man to be a President of an NFL team?

That's Jason Wright's new life. 

The new President of the Washington Football Team is 38, the youngest team President in the NFL and a former NFL running back who is super smart and athletically gifted. 

HOT READ: The Washington Football Team Has The Wright Stuff

He knew the NFL wasn't going to last forever so he went to get his post career education at the University of Chicago School of Business, graduated with a MBA in operations and finance in 2013,  after going to Northwestern for his pre-NFL learning.

Since then, he's been in the Washington area working for McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm 

He was a team captain and NFLPA player rep and leader during the 2011 NFL lockout.

On Tuesday, before he even officially starts on the job he joined SI.com and 'Washington Football' for an in-depth chat on a variety of topics. 

HOT READ: The Wright Move Made in Washington

A strange road led him to Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Football Team, which he explains along with how soon he has to get to work on a new stadium. 

Wright also talked with 'Washington Football' about his former general manager in Arizona, Rod Graves, who had a tremendous impact on him. 

Graves is the Executive Director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance which works in conjunction with the NFL to promote minority hiring and advancement. 

The most interesting part to me is Wright saying he's going to listen more than talk as he settles in and gets to know the organization from top to bottom. 

He's done other interviews in the last few days but I think you can see a different layer of Wright in our time together and what he brings to the still broken table that Dan Snyder owns. 

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wright: "You'll Hear More From Us"

It appears one of the huge differences between the old President in Washington & the new one is transparency & communication.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Practice Report - Tuesday 8/18

Alex Smith, Reuben Foster and Bryce Love all participated in the first practice reporters were allowed to watch under Ron Rivera

Chris Russell

A Historic Hire: Jason Wright Named New President of Washington Football Team

A Historic Hire: Jason Wright Named New President of Washington Football Team

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Terry McLaurin Focused on Developing Versatility

How do you make "Scary" Terry a better version of himself. Dwayne Haskins is calling him "Turbo" Terry but it's all about versatility.

Chris Russell

Athletes First Announces Eric Schaffer in Executive Role

Congratulations to former Washington Football Team executive Eric Schaffer who joined Athletes First officially.

Chris Russell

by

IvanLambert

The Washington Football Team Has The Wright Stuff

A new direction. A fresh approach and a historic decision. Dan Snyder is clearly changing his ways. Does he have the 'Wright Stuff'?

Alan Lepore

The Wright Move in Washington

It's not easy to find the right person for a major position in any sport. But if you find the 'Wright' person, you do it.

Chris Russell

First Look: Smith On the Practice Field, Names on Jerseys

Washington was back on the field Sunday with a welcomed sight - Alex Smith participating & names on their jerseys

Chris Russell

Graham Gano With a New Gig

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1295057932456013827

Chris Russell

Alex Smith is Back(ish) - Washington Football Team Roster Projection 3.0

Alex Smith is back, so what does that mean for Alan Lepore's 53-man main roster projection and practice squad?

Alan Lepore