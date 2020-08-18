1-on-1 - New Washington Football Team President Jason Wright

How do you rebuild the nearly decimated? What if you wake up one day completely out of the NFL and the next day you're on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan announcing that you're the first Black man to be a President of an NFL team?

That's Jason Wright's new life.

The new President of the Washington Football Team is 38, the youngest team President in the NFL and a former NFL running back who is super smart and athletically gifted.

He knew the NFL wasn't going to last forever so he went to get his post career education at the University of Chicago School of Business, graduated with a MBA in operations and finance in 2013, after going to Northwestern for his pre-NFL learning.

Since then, he's been in the Washington area working for McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm

He was a team captain and NFLPA player rep and leader during the 2011 NFL lockout.

On Tuesday, before he even officially starts on the job he joined SI.com and 'Washington Football' for an in-depth chat on a variety of topics.

A strange road led him to Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Football Team, which he explains along with how soon he has to get to work on a new stadium.

Wright also talked with 'Washington Football' about his former general manager in Arizona, Rod Graves, who had a tremendous impact on him.

Graves is the Executive Director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance which works in conjunction with the NFL to promote minority hiring and advancement.

The most interesting part to me is Wright saying he's going to listen more than talk as he settles in and gets to know the organization from top to bottom.

He's done other interviews in the last few days but I think you can see a different layer of Wright in our time together and what he brings to the still broken table that Dan Snyder owns.

