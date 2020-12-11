10 Thoughts: What is Washington's Plan if Antonio Gibson Can't Go?

If Antonio Gibson can't play this Sunday, as is the expectation, the Washington Football Team will have to change up his replacement's role

ASHBURN, Va. - Antonio Gibson didn't practice on Thursday for the Washington Football Team, as they were back on the practice field at the Inova Sports Performance Center.

That was expected. The way things are trending, it is now likely that Gibson doesn't practice on Friday, either, and will also be out on Sunday when Washington travels to Glendale, Arizona take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Even on a regular work week, it would be tough to see Gibson coming back without missing time. A short week makes that even more problematic.

Because we can't control injuries and coach Ron Rivera absolutely loathes the idea of giving any information in this area, here's what we can reasonably guess about the situation.

1. Assuming that Gibson doesn't play, Washington will have Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic, and Javon Leake on the active game-day roster.

2. Why? Washington doesn't have any other choice or any other running backs available.

3. Barber should have a minimum of 15 rushing attempts on Sunday. He had 14 last week and should be fresh. His season-high in carries was 17 attempts in week one.

4. Barber can do more than just run into a big pile at the line of scrimmage and push the pile for one yard per attempt, as you'll hear in media circles.

He can only do what he's coached and schemed to do.

5. Washington should line up Barber in '11' personnel (three receivers) and see if by spreading out the 49ers, if they can hit them for a long carry in a big spot.

6. They could utilize Barber and McKissic on the field at the same time, the way they use Gibson and McKissic, and hope that loosens up the box area.

7. It's perfectly legal to throw a pass to Barber instead of just McKissic to provide a different look.

8. San Francisco is allowing only 3.92 yards per rushing attempt, 0.4 yards per attempt below the NFL average, so the visitors have to find a way to be creative and keep the 49ers guessing.

9. If Gibson does play, it's hard to see him having a full impact. If there's a game that you can reasonably say that Washington should have a fairly good chance at winning without Gibson, it's this one.

10. If Leake were to play and be active, give him a shot on a kickoff return or perhaps as a change of pace on first down. He's not blazing fast but if he can break a tackle or make someone miss ... look out.