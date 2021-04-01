'100 Percent': NFL And Owners Pave Way For Snyder In Washington

The NFL has done the major road work. Now it's a matter of making it official. Dan Snyder and his family are set to own 100% of the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The day that many Washington Football fans wondered about is upon us. Dan Snyder and his family are set up now to completely own and control the WFT organization.

As mentioned last week when the league's finance committee approved an arrangement requiring a special extension to the league-wide debt waiver, the move has been approved by the actual ownership majority.

It's still not official yet and the timeline is unclear but it could be any moment now.

The end result is that Dan Snyder, an owner currently under league investigation for his ownership tenure, is being rewarded with more power and leverage.

In our view, ultimately, Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Fred Smith (Snyder's minority partners) only cared about one thing: getting out and doing it any way they could.

The league was reportedly upset that the trio engaged in a public war filled with nasty accusations and lawsuits.

Now, the NFL has decided that rewarding an owner still under investigation (while bending the normal financial rules for debt) is more important, or the lesser of two evils, than having the three minority owners in a public and legal war with their their former friend and co-owner.

The NFL says the league's investigation is separate and has no bearing on the ownership situation. But it's hard to feel that is truthful in any realistic way.

Perhaps the NFL is trying to protect the rest of their ownership fraternity and has decided that is more important than being transparent. But no matter how we got here, we're here: It's Dan Snyder - 100 percent.