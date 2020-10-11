SI.com
Washington Football
A Complete Debacle From Start to Finish for WFT

Chris Russell

Landover, Maryland -- 

It rained, it poured and if you stayed to end - you were probably snoring. 

Unfortunately - only the Washington Football Team franchise knows how to completely ruin the few good moments they ever have.

What a complete disaster. The Rams dropped Washington to (1-4) with a 30-10 loss at rainy FedExField, but that only tells part of the story.

**Kyle Allen was injured late in the first half, leading to the dramatic return of Alex Smith for the first time in 700 days. 

**Washington's quarterbacks were sacked eight times, four times by Aaron Donald and three times by backup inside linebacker Troy Reeder. 

**The Washington offense racked up a robust 108 net yards on 52 plays.

***Jared Goff was terrific in the first half, opening the game 7/7 on a scoring drive and finishing with 309 yards and a couple of passing touchdowns. 

