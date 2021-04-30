'A Dream Come True': Jamin Davis Will Help Fix Washington LB Hole

After blossoming at his Pro Day, it's Jamin Davis for Washington at No. 19

Every season, it feels as if there's a talent that comes out of nowhere. "Nowhere'' isn't a place, but Lexington, Kentucky is ... and it is the best spot to look where describing the rising product known as Jamin Davis.

An "action figure'' made to play football, the measurables for Davis helped him fly off the charts and into the conversations for NFL teams. A fringe first-rounder, the middle linebacker lit up the NFL Draft boards with his impressive pro day numbers.

And now he's with the WFT.

"A dream come true,'' is what Jamin is calling this.

Speed of 4.49 40? Check. A 42-inch vertical? Check. An 11-foot broad jump? Add that to the list. Based off the numbers, how was Davis not already a solidified top 20 talent?

For that, one must turn on the tape — or what little there is of it.

Davis shined for the Wildcats in 2020, producing over 100 tackles in a shortened All-SEC season due to COVID-19. Flying left and right and making plays in a multitude of ways, the 6-4 defender was a heat-seeking missile that tracked a ball until explosion.

He thrived in 2020. Therein lies the problem as it was his first and only season to be a full-time starter.

Entering the year, Davis played in just 15 games, starting in one due to injuries in 2019. According to his 247 composite ranking, the Ludowici, GA native was a mere three-star prospect, with his best offer coming from Louisville in under then-coach Bobby Petrino.

It took time for things to click, but Davis proved to be a jack of all trades for Mark Stoops' 4-2-5 scheme. He finished third in the SEC with tackles (102) and eighth in the nation. He also finished seven games with double-digit tackling, three of which came with an interception in coverage.

Now, Washington is his place to land.

Late-bloomers sometimes won't develop into stars and are simply one-year wonders. For WFT, having a linebacker guru in Ron Rivera as the head coach gives them the tools to work with Davis and make sure his success in 2021 is the starting point to an All-Pro career.

Scouting measurables: 6-4, 234 pounds, 33-inch arms, 9.5-inch hands, 4.49 40 time,42-inch vertical, 132-inch broad jump 21 bench-press reps.

2020 Stats: 10 games, 102 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, two defended passes, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble.

Scouting Says: "Davis projects as a WILL linebacker who excels when asked to drop into zone coverage thanks to his awareness in space and length. He has to become more physical defending the inside run and when taking on blockers. The more he can be kept clean, the more successful he will be." SI's NFL Draft Bible.

Quote: “Honestly, I’m guessing people are just starting to wake up just a little bit. I honestly couldn’t tell you. I couldn’t put my finger on it. I’m not doing anything special, I’m not pulling out any hat tricks or anything. I’m just being myself.” - Jamin Davis on his Pro Day numbers.

NFL Comparison: Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts

