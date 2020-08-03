A Flurry of Roster Moves for WFT

Monday was a busy day as many (all?) are for the Washington Football Team. A shuffling of the roster led to the following moves.

They waived the following players:

DE Cameron Malveaux

DB Maurice Smith

TE Caleb Wilson (Training Camp Preview - Tight Ends)

Washington released a running back from their crowded room:

RB Josh Ferguson

Before the COVID opt-out window closes later this week - Washington lost a linebacker :

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Harvey-Clemons was in a tricky spot on this roster and was far from a guarantee to make the week one 53 with Washington drafting Khaleke Hudson and signing veteran Thomas Davis along with Kevin Pierre Louis.

Harvey-Clemons becomes the second Washington player to opt-out in the last week. Caleb Brantley was the first.

They've also reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621