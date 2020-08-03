Washington Football
A Flurry of Roster Moves for WFT

Chris Russell

Monday was a busy day as many (all?) are for the Washington Football Team. A shuffling of the roster led to the following moves.

They waived the following players:

DE Cameron Malveaux

DB Maurice Smith

TE Caleb Wilson (Training Camp Preview - Tight Ends)

Washington released a running back from their crowded room:

RB Josh Ferguson

Before  the COVID opt-out window closes later this week - Washington lost a linebacker :

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons 

Josh Harvey Clemons © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Harvey-Clemons was in a tricky spot on this roster and was far from a guarantee to make the week one 53 with Washington drafting Khaleke Hudson and signing veteran Thomas Davis along with Kevin Pierre Louis. 

Harvey-Clemons becomes the second Washington player to opt-out in the last week. Caleb Brantley was the first. 

They've also  reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman. 

