ASHBURN, Va. - This Sunday, November 15, 2020, is three days shy of the two-year anniversary of Alex Smith's compound fracture of the leg sustained against the Houston Texans at FedExField.

It will also be his first NFL start since that fateful day, with so many eerie similarities to Joe Theismann's injury at RFK Stadium on the same date and spot on the field.

Smith would have rather earned it a different way other than watching Kyle Allen writhe in pain, near the end of the first quarter on Sunday, an ankle injury causing Allen to depart what would be a loss to the Giants.

“Yeah, obviously a ton of emotions going on for me right then in the sense I knew Kyle was down and it was pretty serious once he stayed down," Smith said. "You snap in to grab your helmet and get ready to roll and then all of a sudden you see them bring out the air cast and the cart.

"I know that routine well. A ton of emotions. I am trying to lock in but obviously feeling for Kyle. As quarterbacks, we spend a bunch of time together and obviously feeling for him at that point not knowing what is going on.”

We have more from Smith, including his breakdown of the killer interceptions late in Sunday's loss and what he feels moving forward this offense can be in this episode of the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast.

You can also hear from the surging Cam Sims and what Jon Bostic felt went wrong for the WFT run defense.

Meanwhile, off the field, Jason Wright continues to bring in new help for the organization.

John Keim of ESPN had the full story first. It always struck me in my five years working for the organization that an executive assistant was in charge of human resources for 200+ employees but that was the case. Now you know. ... and if you listed to "Locked on Washington,'' you'll know even more.