SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

'A Ton of Emotions': Alex Smith As Washington's QB

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - This Sunday, November 15, 2020, is three days shy of the two-year anniversary of Alex Smith's compound fracture of the leg sustained against the Houston Texans at FedExField. 

It will also be his first NFL start since that fateful day, with so many eerie similarities to Joe Theismann's injury at RFK Stadium on the same date and spot on the field. 

Alex Smith Joe Theismann Similarities
Google

Smith would have rather earned it a different way other than watching Kyle Allen writhe in pain, near the end of the first quarter on Sunday, an ankle injury causing Allen to depart what would be a loss to the Giants. 

“Yeah, obviously a ton of emotions going on for me right then in the sense I knew Kyle was down and it was pretty serious once he stayed down," Smith said. "You snap in to grab your helmet and get ready to roll and then all of a sudden you see them bring out the air cast and the cart. 

"I know that routine well. A ton of emotions. I am trying to lock in but obviously feeling for Kyle. As quarterbacks, we spend a bunch of time together and obviously feeling for him at that point not knowing what is going on.”

We have more from Smith, including his breakdown of the killer interceptions late in Sunday's loss and what he feels moving forward this offense can be in this episode of the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast. 

You can also hear from the surging Cam Sims and what Jon Bostic felt went wrong for the WFT run defense. 

READ MORE: Washington cranking up the speed! 

One group I'll be watching is the receivers who have added a lot of speed over the last two weeks, as we detail in this Google News update. 

Meanwhile, off the field, Jason Wright continues to bring in new help for the organization. 

John Keim of ESPN had the full story first. It always struck me in my five years working for the organization that an executive assistant was in charge of human resources for 200+ employees but that was the case. Now you know. ... and if you listed to "Locked on Washington,'' you'll know even more.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Sims' Success a WFT Model for Haskins

Washington receiver Cam Sims has flashed before in games and practices that didn't really count. Finally, he's showing progress in the regular season. ... and it's a lesson for QB Haskins to learn

Chris Russell

Washington At Left Tackle: Quietly, The 'Best'?

When Geron Christian was playing, he was adequate at best. Since he's been hurt, Cornelius Lucas has replaced him & has been quietly terrific at left tackle for Washington

Chris Russell

Locked On: "Misery Monday" for Washington: Is Daniel Jones Good?

There are no good excuses for being the only team that Daniel Jones and the NY Giants can beat. That's the Washington Football Team at this moment

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Move Adds Big-Time Speed to 53-Man Roster

They say speed kills. Often that is correct and for Jeff Badet, that's largely how he got officially promoted to the Washington roster Monday.

Chris Russell

Fate Hands QB Haskins Another Opportunity

What can Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins do to get back on the field for Ron Rivera? Watch Alex Smith this week. Study him.

Chris Russell

Allen Having Surgery, Out for Season

Kyle Allen is reportedly having surgery on his dislocated ankle and is lost for the season as the beat goes on for the Washington Football Team.

Chris Russell

Giants Edge WFT: The Ron Rivera Reaction

Ron Rivera's reaction to a bad loss and perhaps a season-defining loss to the New York Giants? It looked like this for the Washington Football Team head coach

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

Chris Russell

Washington Will Start QB Alex Smith at Lions, Haskins No. 2

The Washington Football suffered a bad loss to the New York Giants and now have to come up with a different starting QB next Sunday for the Lions.

Chris Russell

Giants 23, Washington 20: '10 Takes' On Another Loss

There's no good reason for it. From the start, the Washington Football Team was flat & then got run over, losing to the Giants again.

Chris Russell