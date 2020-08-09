Washington Football
A Washington Football Team Twitter Snafu?

Chris Russell

Earlier Sunday while also releasing news on Reuben Foster's welcomed return and Logan Thomas being cleared from the COVID-19 list, the Washington Football Teams social media team jumped the gun a bit on a plan they were working on. 

Per a team spokesman late Sunday afternoon, the Washington Football Team already knew that #1932 on Twitter could not be used without a special arrangement. 

They were working with Twitter to secure the rights to use that specific hashtag which then would have generated an icon next to it, likely with a "W" then popping up in tagged tweets.

Apparently the teams' new social media coordinator was a bit over-aggressive in posting the #1932 hashtag which led to the small controversy.

Of course the national media quickly jumped in and bashed the organization leading to my initial reaction above.

This is really not a big deal. It was a mistake and accountability was taken. I make mistakes every hour, nevermind every day. 

This mistake led to an updated approach by the organization which is probably what they should have done from the start.

My understanding per the team spokesman is that they will now take input from fans  and have apparently abandoned  the original #1932 plan, at least for now. 

#WFT, #HTTWFT and #washingtonfootballteam all seem to be popular early on. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine.

