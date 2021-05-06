Aaron Rodgers Trade To Washington? 'A Cool Opportunity,' Says Richard Sherman

The most important part of the Aaron Rodgers/WFT story, via the Richard Sherman angle, is this: It was not long ago that this franchise was viewed as a have-not, or even a laughingstock.

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has a knack for having an opinion on ... well, most everything. So whether or not the concept of Aaron Rodgers being traded to the Washington Football Team has any real traction, it's an NFL talking point.

So Sherm is talking about it

In an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, Sherman was asked to comment on the Aaron Rodgers’ situation, which has the All-Pro QB trying to engineer his way out Green Bay.

“I think Washington would be a cool opportunity,” Sherman said.

It so happens we think the same thing ... though as we write below, we feel we are also being realistic about the many obstacles that exist - especially in terms of capital cost for the WFT and cap cost for Green Bay.

Every pundit seems to have an opinion on whether the WFT should pursue such a deal ... but to us, that's all about opinions.

We're more interested in analysis that springs from fact, and we will say that Sherman does offer that.

“They have a D-Line, a defense in place and some playmakers on the outside that he could do something with,'' said Sherman, the future Hall of Famer and present free agent, regarding how Rodgers would fit into a quality lineup in D.C.

It is important to note that once upon a time this offseason, coach Ron Rivera's bunch did express interest in a Matthew Stafford trade (before he was dealt from the Lions to the Rams). And it is enticing to wonder just how powerful the WFT team would be with an All-Pro QB ... despite all of the baggage.

But maybe the most important part of this story, from the Richard Sherman angle, is this: It was not long ago that this franchise was viewed as a have-not, or even a laughingstock.

And now the outspoken Richard Sherman - who by the way did say he doesn’t believe Green Bay would trade Rodgers - is evaluating the WFT and seeing true contention?

That part is not just an offseason "talking point.'' That part, in the eyes of NFL people who know, is a reality.

