Adrian Peterson Released

Chris Russell

BOOM! The Washington Football Team never ceases to amaze anybody. 

The WFT has released Adrian Peterson in a huge surprise move to kick off what will be an insane weekend. 

Peterson was not practicing Thursday. 

It seems as if it is an amicable release from the organization's end. Peterson has repeatedly stated his desire to play for several more season which I think everyone knew was not going to happen in Washington. 

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was first to report the move. We've reached out to the organization for any comment or reasoning other than a crowded backfield and a roster squeeze. 

The WFT coaching staff obviously loves Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic but this also speaks to how much faith they have in Bryce Love's knee and Peyton Barber to do Peterson's role and better. While being much younger. 

Last weekend  was the first real indication of something brewing. 

At practice Sunday is when we saw the first reveal of this plan. I'm just surprised about the release because it seems like Bryce Love has hit a 'plateau' as Rivera has mentioned. 

Love looked like he was getting low at practice Thursday, so that's an encouraging sign.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com.

