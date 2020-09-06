SI.com
Washington Football
Adrian Peterson Signs With Lions

Chris Russell

It wasn't going to take Adrian Peterson long to find a new job but with COVID testing protocols and an urgency to land in enough time so that he could play week one, the future hall of famer and now former Washington Football Team running back landed a new home sooner than I even anticipated. 

Peterson is signing with the Lions as first mentioned by Josina Anderson early Sunday morning. 

John Maakaron of All Lions has the details from a Detroit perspective. 

Vito Chirco also of All Lions  wrote this on Friday after Peterson's surprising release. 

It looks like Peterson will be available and ready to play next Sunday for the Lions as well. 

Peterson joins a backfield with Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift who were both picked in the second round over the last three drafts.

