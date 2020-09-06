Adrian Peterson Signs With Lions

It wasn't going to take Adrian Peterson long to find a new job but with COVID testing protocols and an urgency to land in enough time so that he could play week one, the future hall of famer and now former Washington Football Team running back landed a new home sooner than I even anticipated.

Peterson is signing with the Lions as first mentioned by Josina Anderson early Sunday morning.

John Maakaron of All Lions has the details from a Detroit perspective.

Vito Chirco also of All Lions wrote this on Friday after Peterson's surprising release.

It looks like Peterson will be available and ready to play next Sunday for the Lions as well.

Peterson joins a backfield with Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift who were both picked in the second round over the last three drafts.

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621