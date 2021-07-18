Adrian Peterson: Ex Washington RB Wants One Last NFL Chance

"I'm just going to keep playing, I'm going to keep playing, trying to chase a championship," Peterson says.

FRISCO - Among Adrian Peterson's many NFL stops came a good one with the Washington Football Team. And as we prepare for the 2021 season, the future Hall-of-Fame veteran running back wants one more stop.

But as for this moment, A.D. is still a free agent as he continues to prepare for the 2021 season while hoping he’ll get a training-camp call - maybe one last call.

“I’m looking for a contender,” Peterson said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m looking for a team that’s built to go and chase a championship. That’s my ultimate goal and I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that.A team with a good quarterback, a good defense and some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. For me to be able to get into that type of situation would be perfect.”

Peterson's bounce-around experience in the NFL started after his spectacular run with the Minnesota Vikings, a run that include record numbers and incredible recovery from injury. Late in his career, he found himself as a free agent often, including in 2018, when he signed a one-year, veteran minimum contract with the WFT. That season, he moved into the top 10 on the career rushing list, pushing above Jim Brown. He also scored his 100th career rushing touchdown, moving him to seventh place on that all-time list.

Peterson's final total in 2018 was 1,042 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, which caused the WFT to sign him again in the spring, this time to a two-year, $8 million contract. In 2019, he tied Walter Payton for fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns with 110 and finished the season with 898 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns but was released the following fall.

He played for the Detroit Lions last year, Peterson appeared in 16 games and started 10, and he finished with 156 carries for 604 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. That suggests he's still got more to offer.

"I'm just going to keep playing, I'm going to keep playing, trying to chase a championship," Peterson recently told TMZ. "And God's willing, within the process of doing that I'm able to catch Emmitt and pass him."

Emmitt Smith, the Cowboys Hall-of-Famer, is firmly in possession of the NFL record with 18,355 career rushing yards. For A.D. to reach the goal of passing Smith? The former Oklahoma star would needs to gain 3,536 more yards.

He's has great runs with Minnesota and assorted other clubs in his pursuit. He needs one more run.

“The training is going well and I’m going to control the things that I can control right now, and, when that time comes, somebody will give me a call,” Peterson said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s all I’m asking for. My body feels good. I came out healthy from last season. My body feels strong. I still feel young. I still feel good. I’m ready to play ball.”

