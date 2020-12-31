NewsPodcasts
Search

Aikman EXCLUSIVE: ‘Cowboys Are Best In NFC East’

Troy Aikman EXCLUSIVE: As The NFL Playoffs Approach, The FOX Analyst Insists, ‘The Dallas Cowboys Are Best In NFC East’
Author:
Publish date:

DALLAS - FOX lead analyst Troy Aikman does his best to avoid showing any bias toward his old team, the Dallas Cowboys. So we will assume that despite his devotion to DFW, the Hall-of-Fame quarterback and Cowboys legend is using his head and not his heart when he sorts through this weekend's NFC East title contenders, the Washington Football Team, the New York Giants and "America's Team,'' when he makes his pick for the NFL Playoffs-bound club.

"I will say this,'' Aikman told us in an exclusive Wednesday morning visit. "I have said it throughout the year: I do feel that the Cowboys are the best team in the division.''

Aikman joined Shan Shariff and yours truly on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas to help detail the Cowboys' notable turnaround over the last few weeks, which has resulted in three straight victories - but, still, just a 6-9 record.

Aikman is not ignorant to the flaws of the Cowboys' roster, coaching staff and front office - though he continues to believe that first-year coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, like most every coach in the NFL, deserves some level of "pass'' for trying to cope in a COVID environment.

But "best team'' it is.

"And some would say, 'OK, well who cares? What does that necessarily mean?'' Aikman continued. "Well, what I think it means is that (Dallas) could go into the postseason, and that they are capable.

"We know what they are on the offensive side of the ball, and the defense is playing better,'' he said. "They're at least getting the takeaways and doing some of the things that they've had a hard time doing the last couple of years.

"And this (Cowboys) team is capable, when they're playing well,'' Aikman said, "of giving anybody a run."

Of course, what has been established in this NFC East is that Washington, New York, and maybe even Philadelphia, are capable of the same.

Troy-Aikman-Dallas-Cowboys
News

Aikman EXCLUSIVE: ‘Cowboys Are Best In NFC East’

Alex Smith Throw 1 SF © Matt Kartozian 2020 Dec 13
News

WFT QB Alex Smith Ready For Sunday?

Dwayne Haskins Watching Benched © Geoff Burke 2020 Dec 27
News

The 3 Reasons WFT Ex QB Dwayne Haskins Will Get A Second Chance

Dwayne Haskins Watching Benched © Geoff Burke 2020 Dec 27
News

Rivera on Haskins Release: ‘It Was Time’

Dwayne-Haskins-says-owner-Dan-Snyder-told-him-not-to-go-back-in-game-after-injury
News

Vomit & 3 Better Choices: Inside The WFT Drafting Of Dwayne Haskins

thomas davis
News

Ex All-Pro LB Announces WFT Retirement

Redskins-news-Doug-Williams-describes-what-he-wants-Dwayne-Haskins-to-do-this-offseason
News

EXCLUSIVE: Sources Detail Facts Of Rivera & Doug Williams Involvement In WFT Release Of QB Haskins

Dwayne Haskins Watching Benched © Geoff Burke 2020 Dec 27
News

Ousted QB Haskins 'Done Messed Up' - But He Has Many WFT Accomplices

Dwayne Haskins SF © Joe Camporeale 2020 Dec 13
News

BREAKING: WFT Cuts QB Dwayne Haskins