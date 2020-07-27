Alex Smith Expected to Start on PUP List

Alex Smith reported last week to the Washington Football Team for COVID-19 testing and medical checks.

It was originally reported that he would arrive at the facility today (Monday) but a source confirmed that Smith reported last week to follow the current NFL testing protocol.

With testing being completed and at publishing time, the news unclear on if Smith will be 100% cleared, we found out the likely next phase in his amazing comeback.

This is the smartest way to extend Smith's recovery time and have him be around the facility and helping Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez.

He won't be able to fully practice with the team and he would be unavailable for the first part of the season, assuming we have a season, but there's a chance that Smith could be activated at some point in the second half of the year.

The Washington Football Team doesn't need Alex Smith right now. He's inspiration enough. They need to be patient and smart, while using common sense. Something that has been in short order over many years.

This makes sense because adults are finally in charge.

