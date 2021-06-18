LOOK: Alex Smith Leaving Washington, Selling Mansion for $6.7 Million

The retired WFT QB has opportunities in network TV, and no particular need to maintain a $6.7 million home in Virginia.

Wanna buy Alex Smith’s mansion? The place is filled with Washington Football Team memories, no doubt.

But it will cost you.

The former Washington Football Team quarterback has retired after an NFL career capped by his overcoming a devastating leg injury to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 after helping the WFT win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

Now he’s got opportunities in network TV, and no particular need to maintain a $6.7 million home in Virginia.

He’s put his house in the area on the market.

Per Realtor.com, the mansion is 6,165-square feet. It’s in McLean and sits near the Potomac River and Washington, D.C.

Smith purchased the home, built in 2018, for $3.9 million after he was traded to Washington by the Chiefs. He then spent the next three years with Washington before his recent decision to retire.

Smith, the No. 1 player taken in the NFL Draft 15 years ago, finished his career with 35,650 passing yards, 199 touchdowns and three Pro Bowl selections.

Now he’s finished with the house in Virginia, which features five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and sits on two acres.

Smith, 37, is considered a top on-air candidate by virtually all of the national networks that carry NFL football. Interestingly, another former WB for the Washington Football Team, former NFL Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III, has also emerged as a premium candidate for that sort of job (assuming the unsigned free agent opts to follow Smith into retirement.) former WFT head coach Jay Gruden has also auditioned for some of the same network jobs.

