Alex Smith Officially On Washington 53-man Roster

Chris Russell

There was really no huge surprise in my eyes because of his contract. 

We knew Alex Smith was going to be a member of the Washington Football Team. 

What we didn't know was would Alex Smith be on the initial 53-man roster or on one of the reserved/injured lists. 

Now we know. He's on the initial 53. 

Reuben Foster, who was activated off the preseason PUP list a week before Smith was wound up on the reserved/injured list. 

It's another step in the incredible journey and comeback of Smith who nearly died and had his leg amputated. 

His salary and courage made releasing him not even a consideration. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com.

