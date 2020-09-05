Alex Smith Officially On Washington 53-man Roster

There was really no huge surprise in my eyes because of his contract.

We knew Alex Smith was going to be a member of the Washington Football Team.

What we didn't know was would Alex Smith be on the initial 53-man roster or on one of the reserved/injured lists.

Now we know. He's on the initial 53.

Reuben Foster, who was activated off the preseason PUP list a week before Smith was wound up on the reserved/injured list.

It's another step in the incredible journey and comeback of Smith who nearly died and had his leg amputated.

His salary and courage made releasing him not even a consideration.

