Alex Smith Reportedly Fully Cleared for Football

The Washington Football Team has made all sorts of headlines this summer and why would a Friday night at the end of July be any different?

Only this is for a great reason.

Alex Smith has reportedly been fully cleared to return per a report by ESPN's Stephania Bell.

You might remember that Bell chronicled Smith's Project 11 E60 journey earlier in the spring.

The report by Bell says Smith "has received clearance from his surgical team to return to full football activity."

He'll have to report to the team facility on Monday where he's expected to undergo a physical.

One of the potential issues with a full clearance by the Washington Football Team's doctors and trainers is this -- It's my understanding that players will have take two COVID-19 tests while also quarantining and then a physical. That process could take up to five days to complete.

It might be until next weekend that we find out if Smith is fully cleared by the organization to return.

If he gets clearing and assuming no setbacks - does Smith compete for the starting job? Does he compete just for the backup job with presumably Kyle Allen only and the starting gig is Dwayne Haskins' to have and lose?

Assuming that Smith has no setbacks during this process, you'd have to assume Washington will carry three quarterbacks for sure. Smith makes way too much money to not have him available on the active roster if he's healthy and still cleared.

The other issue that immediately goes through your mind is this: Smith is not going to be touched practice. He's not going to get to play in any preseason games.

His first game action, whenever that is, will be full and live contact for the first time since November 18, 2018.

That's a scary thought for many reasons but how does the new coaching staff handle that?

If Smith can truly come back and prove that he is medically sound - does he win the starting job just based on a career merit?

It's hard to fathom that but it certainly can't be ruled out.

Either way, welcome back Alex! What an amazing journey.

