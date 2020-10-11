Landover, Maryland --

After almost 700 days, Alex Smith is back and it happened quicker than anyone could have anticipated.

Kyle Allen scrambled to his right, was hit by Jalen Ramsey, who should have been suspended for this game, as he was going down towards the sideline.

Ramsey was flagged and immediately Alex Smith got up off the bench, starting warming up and entered the game at the 2:00 warning.

Smith's first seven snaps were all pass drops and/or attempts.

He completed his first pass to the right flat to J.D. McKissic for six yards.

He was sacked on third down with Aaron Donald hopping on his back and pounding him into the ground.

Smith led a field goal drive to end the first half after a Kendall Fuller interception.

As the second half started here, Alex Smith (helmet on) was throwing on the sidelines and it appears he will start the final 30 minutes for the Washington Football Team.

Kyle Allen has been cleared to return.

Smith indeed will start the first possession of the second half in the rain.

