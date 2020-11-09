SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

QB Allen Reportedly Out for Season

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Kyle Allen, the Washington Football Team starting quarterback for the last four games, is having surgery this morning and is out for the season, per a report from NFL Network.

A source told 'Washington Football' on SI.com that it is "trending that way." 

Coach Ron Rivera met with reporters on Monday morning at 10:15 and said that it would be "premature" to rule out Allen for the season and said he was meeting with doctors today. 

Allen was lost on a sack and leg-whip by Jabrill Peppers of the Giants on Sunday in a demoralizing 23-20 loss to New York, the fateful play occurring late in the first quarter. 

It was fully expected that Allen would go on injured reserve, with Alex Smith replacing him as the starter and Dwayne Haskins as the backup ... the changes all being made with plans for next Sunday in Detroit. 

What wasn't known immediately was how bad the dislocated left ankle -  and the other surrounding damage, possibly to ligaments - truly is.

Rivera did not think that it was a 'dirty' hit by Peppers.

On the play, Antonio Gibson tried to chip block Peppers off the edge and got into Peppers as he should have, knocking the Giants safety off-balance. As Peppers landed and tried to regain himself, his leg whipped around , causing a blow and damage to Allen. 

Peppers was correctly penalized for an illegal leg-whip.

In the end, it's another Washington starter lost to injury -  as his replacement well knows. 

Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture two years ago on November 18 on the same field,  and now he will lead the troops into Detroit just three days shy of the two-year anniversary of his last start. 

Allen is listed as an exclusive rights free agent, so it's extremely likely that he returns to Washington for 2021 and would figure into the competition for the starting job in the future.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Edge WFT: The Ron Rivera Reaction

Ron Rivera's reaction to a bad loss and perhaps a season-defining loss to the New York Giants? It looked like this for the Washington Football Team head coach

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

Chris Russell

Washington Will Start QB Alex Smith at Lions, Haskins No. 2

The Washington Football suffered a bad loss to the New York Giants and now have to come up with a different starting QB next Sunday for the Lions.

Chris Russell

Giants 23, Washington 20: '10 Takes' On Another Loss

There's no good reason for it. From the start, the Washington Football Team was flat & then got run over, losing to the Giants again.

Chris Russell

Giants 23, Washington 20: An 'Identity' Revealed?

Giants 23, Washington 20: Was An 'Identity' Revealed In Another WFT Loss?

Mike Fisher

GAMEDAY Eye on the Enemy Giants, Washington Inactives

The New York Giants aren't good. That's clear ... but by the numbers and in reality, there is a slightly different story to tell as they visit the Washington Football Team on Sunday

Chris Russell

Giants at Washington: Coming Down To The Kickers?

Dustin Hopkins is struggling for the Washington Football Team. Graham Gano has been great for the G-Men. There's a connection.

Chris Russell

Giants' Tate OUT; Impact On Washington

Golden Tate has been ruled out by the Giants and won't play against the Washington Football Team. What's the Sunday impact?

Chris Russell

Sims Jr. To Be Activated off I-R, Will Play Sunday

Steven Sims Jr. is back, as expected and provides a potential big jolt to the Washington Football Team in a must-win game.

Chris Russell

Is Washington's Del Rio Devising a Great D?

Jack Del Rio and the Washington Football defense will largely have to carry the load the rest of the way, starting Sunday vs. the Giants

Chris Russell