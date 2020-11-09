ASHBURN, Va. - Kyle Allen, the Washington Football Team starting quarterback for the last four games, is having surgery this morning and is out for the season, per a report from NFL Network.

A source told 'Washington Football' on SI.com that it is "trending that way."

Coach Ron Rivera met with reporters on Monday morning at 10:15 and said that it would be "premature" to rule out Allen for the season and said he was meeting with doctors today.

Allen was lost on a sack and leg-whip by Jabrill Peppers of the Giants on Sunday in a demoralizing 23-20 loss to New York, the fateful play occurring late in the first quarter.

It was fully expected that Allen would go on injured reserve, with Alex Smith replacing him as the starter and Dwayne Haskins as the backup ... the changes all being made with plans for next Sunday in Detroit.

What wasn't known immediately was how bad the dislocated left ankle - and the other surrounding damage, possibly to ligaments - truly is.

Rivera did not think that it was a 'dirty' hit by Peppers.

On the play, Antonio Gibson tried to chip block Peppers off the edge and got into Peppers as he should have, knocking the Giants safety off-balance. As Peppers landed and tried to regain himself, his leg whipped around , causing a blow and damage to Allen.

Peppers was correctly penalized for an illegal leg-whip.

In the end, it's another Washington starter lost to injury - as his replacement well knows.

Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture two years ago on November 18 on the same field, and now he will lead the troops into Detroit just three days shy of the two-year anniversary of his last start.

Allen is listed as an exclusive rights free agent, so it's extremely likely that he returns to Washington for 2021 and would figure into the competition for the starting job in the future.