An Analysis of Ron Rivera's Concerning Cancer Diagnosis

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera's cancer diagnosis is scary enough. Anytime the dreaded "C" word is in play, it's bad news. 

Hopefully and all we can really do is hope the initial word on Rivera's future being "very treatable" and "curable." 

WATCH: SI Video & instant reaction to Ron Rivera's Cancer diagnosis

While wanting to be careful out of respect to Rivera, his family and not being an expert in this field, it is my responsibility to gently pass along a medical analysis of Rivera's situation from a longtime NFL sideline physician, who worked with Rivera in San Diego. 

Dr. David Chao, who now works for the controversial site, Outkick.com wrote a very alarming medical analysis of Rivera's condition and prognosis. 

In his column and analysis, Dr. Chao says because of the team statement that said Rivera has “Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) located in a lymph node," that is a very troubling sign. 

Dr. Chao explains "Squamous cells are the outer layer of our skin (epidermis) and the statement means the cancer has spread, as there are no naturally occurring squamous cells in our lymph nodes." 

Here's the statement that made me gulp. "This is considered at least Stage 3 (out of 4) cancer."

Let's be perfectly  clear: Dr. Chao has not treated or examined Rivera but he certainly understands medical terminology and what things mean. 

To say that the wording from the team statement (unless that wording is wrong) means AT LEAST stage 3 is downright frightening. 

Dr. Chao continued his medical explanation as such: "With the lymph node, this means at least Stage 3 cancer. I hope there is only one lymph node affected and no spread of the tumor to distant organs, which would mean Stage 4 and a potentially worse outcome."

Clearly this explanation strikes a different tone than the message last night and hopefully some part of public disclosure is incorrect. 

Regardless of where we are at, we are all  thinking about Ron and his family. 

Football simply means nothing. Life and health is all we should focus on for Rivera, his family and all of us. 

Doesn’t sound like Dr. Chao know what he is taking about. I am an oncologist. By the described treatment plan, I suspect he has head and neck cancer and it has spread to the neck lymph nodes. Treated with chemo and radiation . 70% cure rate.

