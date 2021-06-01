An OTA Interception Signals Battle For Jamin Davis & Washington LBs

Could Jamin Davis and Khaleke Hudson's emergence make the Washington Football Team linebackers a strength instead of a weakness?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The linebacker position across the board was a weakness for the Washington Football Team last year.

It's why Washington's top priority was a versatile linebacker in the NFL Draft when they largely bypassed the need in free agency outside of signing David Mayo and bringing back Jared Norris.

When the WFT drafted Jamin Davis at No. 19 overall in April's first round, many were surprised that he was the pick over Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Color us pleasantly surprised because we think J.O.K. is going to struggle to be a true MIKE linebacker in Cleveland … and some in the NFL share those concerns.

There's no doubt that the WFT's linebacker corps should be better this year with the addition of Davis, but …

Could the wild-card now be second-year player Khaleke Hudson, who got some valuable experience down the stretch last year with the now-departed Kevin Pierre-Louis out for the last several games?

Hudson is off to a strong start in OTA's and kicked off this week with a fantastic interception that got everyone fired up at a practice session on Tuesday morning

If Hudson can take a big step forward and man the weakside linebacker spot, it might allow Davis to take over the MIKE spot for Bostic even quicker than anticipated.

Coordinator Jack Del Rio said recently that Davis would play 'outside' this year but didn't specify which spot.

Last week, at the one OTA media session that we were allowed to attend, Davis appeared to be playing inside and the MIKE spot, even with Bostic on the field, with the rookie involved in certain packages and looks.

Is it possible that Cole Holcomb and Khaleke Hudson battle it out for one starting spot while Bostic slides over to work at one outside position (strong?) and the rookie Davis starts in the middle … from Week 1?

Jamin’s college head coach Mark Stoops thinks that Davis is going to be best inside and if he shows a mastery of the system, that could be the plan.

If Hudson can continue his ascent in helping himself, it might fuel the WFT to make a big decision with Davis that gives this defense a heavy play-maker look at linebacker.