Analysis: WFT's Ryan Kerrigan Surprises All, Signs With The Eagles

How about Ryan Kerrigan continuing his fine NFL career in...Philadelphia? A chance for revenge and more for the all-time franchise sack leader

ASHBURN -- Well, that didn't take long.

As expected, former Washington Football defensive end Ryan Kerrigan has a new NFL home. What wasn't expected was the Philadelphia Eagles being in play to land for NFC East rival.

Sometimes expecting the unexpected eases the heart ache. The current numbers of the deal have yet to be finalized as of Monday afternoon.

When Kerrigan penned his goodbye to Washington and the fanbase Sunday night, there was an indication that his mind was made up on where he would be playing next. Many — ourselves included — thought the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts would be in the running for the final three.

READ MORE: Kerrigan to the Birds

It turns out that Kerrigan found a new spot and a chance for football revenge against his former organization. This could be a knock against the coaches that didn't use him the way he wanted to play during the 2020 season.

In retrospect, nobody should be upset that Kerrigan is joining a division rival. He has every right to do what's best for his career and it would make sense as loyalty is a dying commodity in all sports.

Kerrigan should have wanted to stay in the NFC East to try and prove Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio wrong, but it's not really their fault either.

What else were they supposed to do? Not draft Chase Young?

READ MORE: Kerrigan Says Goodbye to Washington

The choice to pass on a can't-miss young pass rusher to make a veteran happy would have been an absurd decision. Multiple names did not think Justin Herbert was going to be as polished as he was in his rookie year.

Kerrigan now goes to an organization that has a good defensive line with Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham and Javon Hargrave. It's not Washington's defensive line, but it's certainly one of the better ones in the conference.

Kerrigan had two of his 5.5 sacks in a season opening win against his new team and in his career has 13.5 of his 95.5 career sacks in 19 games against Philadelphia.

Ironically, he has 13 sacks against the Giants and 13.5 against the Cowboys in 19 games against as well. Expect those numbers to expand as he remains in the division.

Kerrigan will have to wait until late December to see his former mates and is scheduled to make his return to FedExField on January 2. Washington visits the Eagles on December 19 of this year.

READ MORE: Kerrigan Sacks Wentz & Eagles in Season Opener