Analysis: What Charles Leno Brings To The Washington Football Team O-Line

The Washington Football Team is continuing their fine offseason with another solid addition for the offensive line.

ASHBURN -- Charles Leno, come on down.

That's what the former Chicago Bears veteran left tackle is doing after visiting the Washington Football Team on Monday. According to his agent Ron Slavin, Leno agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal on Wednesday morning.

The guarantee is unknown at this point but there's a good chance that much, if not all $5 million is going to be guaranteed.

Consider that a bargain compared to former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Eric Fisher. The former No. 1 pick signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal worth $9.4 million. Fisher is coming off a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship Game, which led to his release from the Chiefs.

Is Leno an equal to Fisher? No. But he represents a fair discount .... and he's healthy.

The new WFT tackle started every game for the last five years in Chicago. He was considered a surprise release even after the Bears drafted Tevin Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 29-year-old elected though to sign with WFT over the Denver Broncos, who some believe would offer more to have him play the right tackle spot. Broncos' Ja'Wuan James suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in an off-site workout.

Leno wanted to stay on the left side, eventually leading to the signing in D.C. He'll be added to the mix and it's hard to see him not starting in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cornelius Lucas, Leno's former teammate in Chicago, will likely slide to the swing position with Morgan Moses slated to start on the right side. WFT also re-signed David Sharpe and drafted Texas' Sam Cosmi the No. 51 pick last month.

If we had to put money down, Leno will start on the left side while Lucas will be the top backup. Geron Christian will likely be released and Sharpe is far from a guarantee to make the initial 53. And in total? The WFT just used free agency, again, to get just a bit better.