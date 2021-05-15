Analysis: What Signing Starting Safety Bobby McCain Means for Washington

Bobby McCain is in the fold for the Washington Football Team. Another cheap veteran that the WFT hopes will pay big dividends

ASHBURN -- Bobby McCain is in the fold for the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

While we don't know the financial terms yet, one can probably bank on this being a savvy deal for WFT and perhaps even for McCain.

Now, let's break down the reason the why for the signing. You can never have enough competition and that's clearly No. 1 on Ron Rivera's radar.

McCain, who will turn 28 before the start of training camp, comes into a safety room with Jeremy Reaves, Troy Apke, Kamren Curl, Deshazor Everett, Landon Collins and fifth-round pick Darrick Forrest. He's been a starter at the position since 2019 under the direction of Dolphins' head coach Brian Flores.

The transition from slot cornerback to free safety went with ease. Last season, McCain started 15 of 16 games and recorded 46 combined tackles, five passes defensed, and one interception.

McCain can play free safety, a little strong-side and can walk down to the line and cover out of the slot. He logged over 500 snaps in coverage, primarily playing at the free safety role.

The thought is that Washington is going to play a lot of 'big nickel' this year with three safeties on the field, so that could be a way to get McCain, Curl and Reaves on the field altogether.

Clearly at least one player will be cut and that is most likely Apke. Although he's good on special teams, Apke's work at safety is sub-par at best.

This wouldn't be the first time a player entered FedExField with something to prove. Remember the success Washington had in cheap, veteran free agent deals last offseason after being spurned by others.

J.D. McKissic, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Peyton Barber, Wes Schweitzer, Cornelius Lucas all were key role players. The big home run was tight end Logan Thomas, who finished third in receptions and scored six touchdowns.

All six names were signed to one or two-year deals, with the exception of Schweitzer, who was an affordable three-year contract and all performed reasonably well or above expectations.

Instead of spending a boat load on the Amari Cooper experience, which would have been a mistake, WFT maxed out values of more affordable deals. That's clearly a philosophy this year with the additions of McCain and Charles Leno Jr. earlier this week.

Per Pro Football Focus, McCain allowed five completions on ten targets in pass coverage last year with one interception. He also allowed only a 27.5 passer rating allowed on 879 overall snaps.

Honestly, the grading seems low for the numbers but clearly Miami wouldn't have cut him if he was very good to elite.

One other factor in McCain signing in Washington could be Eric Stokes, who helped draft McCain out of Memphis with the Dolphins when Stokes was an assistant GM. They know the player and his character. He was a captain in Miami.

Stokes is now the director of player personnel in Landover.

The best Washington can hope for is that they have enough bodies to make it through camp allowing the best players on-and-off the field to shine.

Everything after that will be kicked down the road. For now, McCain fits the tone for the entire defense as they look to prove they're among the best in 2021.

