Skip to main content

Andrew Luck Included in Washington Commanders QB Search?

The Commanders want you to know that they checked in on Luck’s interest in playing again.

As near as we can tell, the point of the Washington Commanders telling the respected John Keim of ESPN that their search for a new quarterback included Andrew Luck(?!) was to emphasize the incredible depth of their intense study.

If so, point made, we suppose.

The comprehensive search steered them on a path that ended with their trade with the Indianapolis Colts, a deal bringing Carson Wentz to D.C. Obviously, they also considered other conventional paths. Aaron Rodgers? Russell Wilson?

Andrew Luck?!

luck wash
USATSI_17912642.jpg
USATSI_17912642

The Commanders want you to know that they checked in on Luck’s interest in playing again, but those efforts - whether sincere or theatrical - resulted in some sort of no-go and were quickly abandoned.

Writes Keim: "At one point they even wondered: Would Andrew Luck, the retired former Colt, want to play again? That went nowhere. But whether it was realistic or a Lloyd Christmas "So you're telling me there's a chance" scenario, they wanted to make sure every "i" was dotted.''

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Terry McLaurin Celly Hand © Bill Streicher 2021 Jan 3
Play

'That Dude's Special': Washington QB Carson Wentz Praises WR Terry McLaurin

New Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz explains why he's excited to play with wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

By Andrew Oliveros10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Dylan Parham
Play

Commanders O-Line Options: 4 New Targets to Protect Carson Wentz

Looking to replicate, and hopefully improve upon, 2021's line success, Washington still has chances to improve the group

By David Harrison18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Carson Wentz and Washington Football Team Defensive Line
Play

'Elite Front': Washington QB Carson Wentz Reveals Thoughts on D-Line

Newly-acquired Washington quarterback Carson Wentz discusses why he's excited to join an "elite front."

By Andrew OliverosMar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022

Again, point made.

Washington wants you to know that in addition to apparently asking Luck about a comeback, it checked in with Joe Gibbs. That seems smart and normal. Washington wants you to know that once Wentz came on the radar, it "received a balanced scouting report on all facets of Wentz. (Coach Ron Rivera) talked to Doug Pederson and Frank Reich, two of Wentz's former head coaches. Both praised Wentz, extolling his work ethic and saying he wants to please people.''

Great. Wentz is a "people-pleaser.''

But the most fascinating angle is one that Keim buries down in his otherwise fine story on Washington's study. Luck is just 32, but he retired prior to the 2019 season due to the injuries that were piling up. The former No. 1 overall pick is tied, ironically, to the Colts and to Indianapolis. ... and there has been absolutely no indication of a planned comeback.

And if there was one, wouldn't it be the with Colts?

But the Commanders tried. Looked under every stone, around every corner, and all that. Here's hoping they found what they were looking for in Carson Wentz, even as they were looking for Andrew Luck.

Terry McLaurin Celly Hand © Bill Streicher 2021 Jan 3
News

'That Dude's Special': Washington QB Carson Wentz Praises WR Terry McLaurin

By Andrew Oliveros10 hours ago
Dylan Parham
News

Commanders O-Line Options: 4 New Targets to Protect Carson Wentz

By David Harrison18 hours ago
Carson Wentz and Washington Football Team Defensive Line
News

'Elite Front': Washington QB Carson Wentz Reveals Thoughts on D-Line

By Andrew OliverosMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17912642.jpg
News

Bad Rep of Carson Wentz Doesn't Worry Ron Rivera

By Timm HammMar 19, 2022
J.D. McKissic vs Buffalo Bills
News

Distrust in D.C.: Did Commanders Violate Unwritten NFL Rule?

By David HarrisonMar 19, 2022
dan wife snyder
News

Bad Business: Commanders Lose Major Sponsor

By David HarrisonMar 19, 2022
USATSI_13404709
News

'Washington Lied to Us': Matt Ioannidis Signs With Panthers

By Greg PatutoMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17912632
News

Health Check: Washington's Ron Rivera Discusses Carson Wentz Injury History

By David HarrisonMar 18, 2022