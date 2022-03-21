Andrew Luck Included in Washington Commanders QB Search?

The Commanders want you to know that they checked in on Luck’s interest in playing again.

As near as we can tell, the point of the Washington Commanders telling the respected John Keim of ESPN that their search for a new quarterback included Andrew Luck(?!) was to emphasize the incredible depth of their intense study.

The comprehensive search steered them on a path that ended with their trade with the Indianapolis Colts, a deal bringing Carson Wentz to D.C. Obviously, they also considered other conventional paths. Aaron Rodgers? Russell Wilson?

Andrew Luck?!

The Commanders want you to know that they checked in on Luck’s interest in playing again, but those efforts - whether sincere or theatrical - resulted in some sort of no-go and were quickly abandoned.

Writes Keim: "At one point they even wondered: Would Andrew Luck, the retired former Colt, want to play again? That went nowhere. But whether it was realistic or a Lloyd Christmas "So you're telling me there's a chance" scenario, they wanted to make sure every "i" was dotted.''

Washington wants you to know that in addition to apparently asking Luck about a comeback, it checked in with Joe Gibbs. That seems smart and normal. Washington wants you to know that once Wentz came on the radar, it "received a balanced scouting report on all facets of Wentz. (Coach Ron Rivera) talked to Doug Pederson and Frank Reich, two of Wentz's former head coaches. Both praised Wentz, extolling his work ethic and saying he wants to please people.''

Great. Wentz is a "people-pleaser.''

But the most fascinating angle is one that Keim buries down in his otherwise fine story on Washington's study. Luck is just 32, but he retired prior to the 2019 season due to the injuries that were piling up. The former No. 1 overall pick is tied, ironically, to the Colts and to Indianapolis. ... and there has been absolutely no indication of a planned comeback.

And if there was one, wouldn't it be the with Colts?

But the Commanders tried. Looked under every stone, around every corner, and all that. Here's hoping they found what they were looking for in Carson Wentz, even as they were looking for Andrew Luck.