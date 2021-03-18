Another Right Move: Samuel Signs With WFT

Last season, Samuel posted a career-best 77 receptions for 851 yards and three touchdowns while also posting two rushing touchdowns.

The Washington Football Team might not make a ton of moves this off-season, but the ones they are making are enhancing the team.

Washington has agreed to terms with wide receiver Curtis Samuel on a three-year deal worth $34.5 million.

Drafted in 2017 by the Carolina Panthers, Samuel reunites with his former Panthers coach Ron Rivera in DC.

The Washington Football Team is well known as a budding defensive power, having established that on its way to an NFC East title in the 2020 NFL season.

The WFT already boasts another stand out wide receiver in Terry McLaurin. ... and this move alone figures to take this offense to another level.

Oh, and then there is the franchise and its willingness to recognize another offensive need ... and to smartly do something about it.

Until this moment, the teams top move in free agency was the signing of a one-year deal worth $10 million for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Pair this move with that one - and of course make sure we are counting the quick counter move made on defense - the departure of cornerback Ronald Darby to the Denver Broncos followed by the WFT acting quickly to pay to replace him with Cincinnati Bengals corner Willie Jackson III - and this has so far for the Washington Football Team and its new Rivera-led front office been a week of all the right moves.